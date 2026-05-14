Auston Matthews’ Future Had ‘Zero’ Impact On John Chayka’s Decision To Dismiss Craig Berube As Head Coach Of Maple Leafs

Chayka's first major move as Maple Leafs GM was quick, and it had nothing to do with Auston Matthews.
In his first major move as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, John Chayka wasted little time in charting a new course. Just ten days after assuming the role, Chayka announced the organization had parted ways with head coach Craig Berube following a disappointing 2025-26 season that saw the club finish last in the Atlantic Division and miss the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon at Ford Performance Centre, Chayka was asked if the uncertain future of captain Auston Matthews played any role in the decision to fire Berube?
“None. Zero,” Chayka stated flatly, shutting down the speculation in a moment that quickly became the soundbite of the day.
The 2025-26 campaign was a stark departure from the previous year’s respectable showing. Under Berube, who had two seasons remaining on his contract, the Maple Leafs struggled mightily, posting a dismal record and ending the year on a seven-game losing skid with one of the league’s worst goal differentials. While Berube was widely respected as a person and leader, Chayka himself praised the coach’s character and the positive feedback he received from players, the on-ice results ultimately dictated the change.
“This was a bigger-picture decision,” Chayka explained. “It’s about establishing a fresh start and aligning our vision for where this franchise needs to go moving forward. Craig is a tremendous coach and an even better person, but we felt this was the necessary step for the organization.”
Chayka, who was hired alongside team legend Mats Sundin in a surprising front-office overhaul earlier in May, emphasized that the move was driven by internal evaluations of the team’s performance, systems, and overall direction rather than external pressures or individual player situations. No players, including Matthews, were consulted in the decision-making process, according to the new GM.
That stance is significant given the cloud hanging over Matthews’ future in Toronto. The 28-year-old superstar has two years remaining on his current deal but holds a full no-movement clause, giving him considerable control over his destination should he choose to explore options. Matthews has been non-committal publicly about his long-term plans, stating after the season that he wanted to see what the new regime had in store.
Yet Chayka was insistent that the coaching change wasn’t about appeasing the captain or attempting to sway his thinking.
“We need to get on the same page with Auston and with our group as a whole,” Chayka added. “There are no competing interests here. It’s about building something sustainable that everyone can buy into.”
Despite the clarity on the Berube decision, the relationship between Chayka and Matthews remains a work in progress. The two have yet to meet in person, though Chayka confirmed conversations have taken place and a face-to-face sit-down is expected to happen soon.
“It was important for me first to get a good lay of the land internally — understand our operations, our roster, and our internal workings,” Chayka said when asked about the timeline. “Now that we’ve made this move, we’ll prioritize that meeting. Auston is a world-class player, and we want to align on the vision ahead.”\
The timing of that meeting will be closely watched across the hockey world. With the Maple Leafs holding the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft after winning the lottery, the organization is at a crossroads. Chayka’s front office now has the opportunity to reshape the roster, potentially adding high-end talent like projected top prospect Gavin McKenna while addressing long-standing questions about the team’s identity and competitiveness.
For Berube, the end came swiftly after what many viewed as a challenging second season. Hired in the summer of 2024 following Sheldon Keefe’s departure, the former Stanley Cup-winning coach brought a gritty, defensive mindset that yielded mixed results. While the Leafs made a second-round playoff appearance in 2024-25, this year’s collapse, marked by inconsistent goaltending, defensive lapses, and an inability to generate consistent offense, proved too much to overcome.
Chayka made it a point to thank Berube for his contributions and wished him well, a class act that reflects the respect still held for the former Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues bench boss within the organization.
As the Maple Leafs turn the page, the focus shifts squarely to the future. Chayka is now tasked with delivering the sustained success that has eluded the franchise for decades. The pressure in Toronto is unrelenting, and every decision, from the next head coach to how the Matthews situation is handled, will be scrutinized intensely.
Matthews, for his part, has long expressed a desire to win in Toronto. Whether Chayka can convince him that the path forward aligns with those ambitions will likely define the next chapter of this franchise. The upcoming in-person meeting between GM and captain is not just a formality; it’s a pivotal moment in determining whether the Leafs’ core star remains the face of the team for years to come or begins eyeing a new destination.