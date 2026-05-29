Conflicting Reports Emerge On Jay Woodcroft Interviewing For Maple Leafs Head Coaching Vacancy

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Leafs were set to interview the 49-year-old Toronto native this week. Woodcroft, who spent the past season as an assistant with the Anaheim Ducks after being let go by the Oilers early in 2023-24, has drawn attention following a strong track record in Edmonton, including a trip to the 2022 Western Conference Final and elite power-play performance. Seravalli’s sources positioned him as one of the front-runners for the job, especially given his local roots and recent interview with the Los Angeles Kings.