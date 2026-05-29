Conflicting Reports Emerge On Jay Woodcroft Interviewing For Maple Leafs Head Coaching Vacancy
Although a report emerged earlier in the week that Woodcroft was set to interview, it appears that may not be the case.
As the Maple Leafs continue their search for a new head coach following the dismissal of Craig Berube, conflicting reports have surfaced regarding former Edmonton Oilers bench boss Jay Woodcroft.
According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Leafs were set to interview the 49-year-old Toronto native this week. Woodcroft, who spent the past season as an assistant with the Anaheim Ducks after being let go by the Oilers early in 2023-24, has drawn attention following a strong track record in Edmonton, including a trip to the 2022 Western Conference Final and elite power-play performance. Seravalli’s sources positioned him as one of the front-runners for the job, especially given his local roots and recent interview with the Los Angeles Kings.
But on the latest episode of 32 Thoughts, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman pushed back firmly on that narrative.
“I understand there were some reports this week that he’s going to interview in Toronto. I don’t believe that’s the case,” Friedman said. “I do not believe Toronto has asked permission to talk to him.”
Friedman added that it remains possible the Maple Leafs never engage with Woodcroft at all.
This discrepancy highlights the fluid nature of the Leafs’ coaching search under new general manager John Chayka. With reports indicating Toronto has spoken to or plans to speak with around 20 candidates, the process appears thorough but opaque, leading to the kind of crossed wires that often occur in high-stakes NHL hiring cycles.
For now, it seems safe to scratch Woodcroft’s name from the top of the list. That elevates the spotlight even further on University of Denver head coach David Carle, who remains a strong favourite according to multiple reports. The two sides have had dialogue, though Friedman wondered if any in-person meetings have taken place yet.
Carle’s success at the NCAA level, developing talent and implementing structured, possession-oriented systems, aligns with what many believe the Leafs need to complement their star-studded core of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Matthew Knies. His potential hiring would represent a fresh voice untainted by past NHL baggage — a common theme in Toronto’s recent coaching hires.
Really it seems like the ball is in Carle’s court if he wants to leave the NCAA ranks, having previously turned down the Chicago Blackhawks for an NHL head coaching spot.