Report: Maple Leafs To Interview Jay Woodcroft This Week, Is He A Front-Runner To Become New Head Coach?
Seravalli's report sheds some light as to how deep the Maple Leafs are in their process to find a new head coach.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to interview Anaheim Ducks assistant coach Jay Woodcroft this week, according to hockey insider Frank Seravalli.
The 49-year-old Toronto native, also interviewed with the Los Angeles Kings last week, according to Seravalli, who says Woodcroft is “one of the front runners” for the Toronto job, positioning him as a strong candidate to return to an NHL head coaching role next season.
Toronto’s head coaching vacancy, opened after the abrupt dismissal of Craig Berube following a disappointing season and has already drawn significant interest across the hockey world. With new general manager John Chayka and senior executive advisor Mats Sundin at the helm, the organization is conducting a “wide and deep” search, according to Chayka.
This development comes as the Leafs' search process remains in its early-to-mid stages. Seravalli noted a broad field of up to 20 interviewees with varying levels of experience, with most conversations currently taking place via Zoom. The organization plans to regroup around the NHL Draft Combine next week in Buffalo before shifting focus to in-person interviews with a select group of finalists the following week.
For Woodcroft, the opportunity represents a homecoming of sorts. Born and raised in Toronto, the former University of Alabama-Huntsville player has deep roots in the city. His potential return as head coach of the Maple Leafs would carry both sentimental value and professional intrigue, especially given the high-pressure environment that defines one of the NHL's marquee franchises.
A Proven Track Record Built Through the Ranks
Woodcroft’s coaching journey is one of steady progression and notable achievements. He broke into the NHL coaching ranks as a video coach with the Detroit Red Wings in 2005, contributing to their 2008 Stanley Cup victory. He then spent seven seasons (2008-15) as an assistant coach with the San Jose Sharks under Todd McLellan, helping guide the team to back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances in 2010 and 2011.
After rejoining McLellan with the Edmonton Oilers as an assistant coach from 2015-18, Woodcroft took over as head coach of the organization’s AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, in 2018. Over four-plus seasons, he compiled a strong 105-71-21 record, securing two Pacific Division titles and developing numerous players who graduated to the NHL.
His big break at the NHL level came in February 2022 when he was promoted to interim head coach of the Oilers midway through the season. Woodcroft quickly stabilized a struggling Edmonton squad, leading them to a 38-26-9 record in 73 games and a playoff run that reached the Western Conference Final. The following full season (2022-23), he guided the Oilers to a franchise-best 50-23-9 record (109 points), setting an NHL record with a 32.4% power-play efficiency. The team was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.
Overall, Woodcroft's NHL head coaching record stands at 79-41-13 (.643 points percentage) across 133 regular-season games, with a 14-14 playoff record. These numbers reflect a coach capable of maximizing star talent like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, while implementing structured defensive play and special teams excellence.
However, his tenure in Edmonton ended on a sour note. After a 3-9-1 start to the 2023-24 season, Woodcroft was fired in November 2023 where under new a new head coach, the Oilers advanced to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals.
Woodcroft spent time as an assistant with the Ducks under Joel Quenneville in 2025-26, He has interviewed for several openings in recent cycles, often emerging as a finalist or strong contender.
Assessing Woodcroft's Fit and Chances in Toronto
What makes Woodcroft an appealing candidate for the Maple Leafs? Several factors stand out. First, his experience turning around a high-skill, underachieving team in Edmonton mirrors the challenges Toronto has faced in recent years. The Leafs boast elite offensive talent in Auston Matthews and William Nylander, but have struggled with consistency, defensive structure, and postseason success beyond the first round.
Woodcroft's emphasis on player development, detailed systems, and special teams could address these gaps. His track record with the Condors demonstrates an ability to nurture young talent, which could prove valuable as Toronto potentially integrates prospects. Being a Toronto native might also help him navigate the intense media scrutiny and fan expectations that come with the job.
That said, the Leafs’ search is far from over. Names like Bruce Cassidy (a Stanley Cup winner with a proven track record), Peter Laviolette, and up-and-coming college coach David Carle of the University of Denver have been mentioned as potential targets. Internal options, such as assistant Derek Lalonde, are also under consideration., casting a broad net before narrowing it down.
Woodcroft's chances appear solid but not guaranteed. As a "front runner", he likely sits among a small group of top contenders. His recent interview with the Kings shows he's in demand, and his availability as an assistant (rather than a sitting head coach) gives Toronto flexibility. However, the final decision will hinge on interviews, cultural fit, and alignment with the new front office's vision for a fresh start.
The pressure in Toronto is immense. The Leafs have not advanced past the second round since 2004 and are coming off a season that saw them finish last in the Atlantic Division under Berube. Chayka’s regime, bolstered by Sundin’s hockey acumen, needs a coach who can command respect in the room, implement a sustainable identity, and deliver results in a win-now environment.
What Lies Ahead
As the process moves toward in-person interviews, all eyes will be on how Woodcroft presents his vision. For Leafs fans, the idea of a hometown coach with proven NHL success offers hope after years of playoff disappointment. Yet hockey history is littered with promising candidates who didn't quite fit the unique puzzle of coaching in Toronto.
Woodcroft has already proven he can win at the NHL level and develop players. Whether he becomes the 33rd head coach in Maple Leafs history remains to be seen. The coming weeks will be telling as Chayka and company aim to find the right voice to lead a franchise hungry for sustained success.