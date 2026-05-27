Report: Maple Leafs To Interview Jay Woodcroft This Week, Is He A Front-Runner To Become New Head Coach?

His big break at the NHL level came in February 2022 when he was promoted to interim head coach of the Oilers midway through the season. Woodcroft quickly stabilized a struggling Edmonton squad, leading them to a 38-26-9 record in 73 games and a playoff run that reached the Western Conference Final. The following full season (2022-23), he guided the Oilers to a franchise-best 50-23-9 record (109 points), setting an NHL record with a 32.4% power-play efficiency. The team was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.