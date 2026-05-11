Could Maple Leafs Prospect Ben Danford Be Ready To Join The Marlies On Their Playoff Run?

“He seems like a very down-to-earth person that wants to win,” Danford said. “He knows what the task is ahead, that the Maple Leafs want to win soon. They want to go all the way.” He also got a brief introduction to Mats Sundin, the Hall of Fame captain returning as a senior executive advisor, and offered the kind of assessment you’d expect from a kid who grew up a Leafs fan in Madoc, Ont.