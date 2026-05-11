Could Maple Leafs Prospect Ben Danford Be Ready To Join The Marlies On Their Playoff Run?
Ben Danford came to Toronto thinking about next fall. The Marlies' unexpected playoff run may force him to think about next week.
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford arrived in Toronto a few days ago thinking about next fall. He may need to start thinking about next week.
The Brantford Bulldogs’ season ended in a Game 7 heartbreak against the Barrie Colts in the OHL’s Eastern Conference final. Danford had barely finished processing the loss when he made the trip to Toronto for post-season testing and skating sessions, the standard organizational check-in for a prospect wrapping up his junior career. But the Toronto Marlies’ 3-2 series win over the Laval Rocket on Saturday, which advanced them to the North Division final against Cleveland beginning Thursday, has opened a door that wasn’t supposed to open this soon.
“If I ever get the chance to get in the lineup, I’ll be ready to go,” Danford told TSN’s Mark Masters in a lengthy interview over the weekend.
The 20-year-old defenceman has been skating the past few days, his body is fresh off a full playoff run, and by his own account he's feeling good.
“As of right now, after getting four or five days of rest, my body feels pretty great,” he said. Whether the Marlies’ brass opts to insert a 2024 first-round pick into a live playoff environment is a decision for Maple Leafs GM John Chayka and the coaching staff, but Danford is making clear he won’t be the obstacle.
The broader context matters here. Danford is not a bubble prospect auditioning for organizational relevance. He captained the Oshawa Generals, wore an alternate’s letter immediately upon arriving in Brantford mid-season, and represented Canada at the World Juniors, all before his professional career has technically started. He is, by most evaluations, close. The Marlies’ playoff run is exactly the kind of environment that can accelerate that final step.
As far as the 2026-27 season goes, Danford was pretty clear of where he wants to play.
“My goal, at the end of the day, is to make the NHL. I'm never going to go into something and not go for the top,” he said.
The Leafs' front office, for its part, is in the middle of its own reset. Danford got his first looks at the new hierarchy reshaping the franchise when he came to town. He met Chayka and came away with a straightforward read.
“He seems like a very down-to-earth person that wants to win,” Danford said. “He knows what the task is ahead, that the Maple Leafs want to win soon. They want to go all the way.” He also got a brief introduction to Mats Sundin, the Hall of Fame captain returning as a senior executive advisor, and offered the kind of assessment you’d expect from a kid who grew up a Leafs fan in Madoc, Ont.
"My dad grew up watching him. Mats Sundin was always a legend to me," he said. "Seemed like a great human being."
If Danford does somehow make the Leafs next year, there’s the possibility that he could be teammates with Gavin McKenna following Toronto’s stunning win at the NHL Lottery that earned them the No. 1 pick at the 2026 NHL Draft.
McKenna would enter a highly-charged market like Toronto that Danford is confident the player can handle.
"I feel like Gav absorbs that and uses it as motivation. He's had a lot of hype throughout his whole career, so I feel like he would handle it really well."
Whether Danford handles his own moment, whenever it fully arrives, comes down in large part to a summer’s work. He speaks about the upcoming months with the discipline of someone who has been thinking about this for a long time. More muscle, more speed, a sharper offensive game. His numbers in Brantford — three goals and 20 points in 45 games — didn’t fully reflect what he brought to the ice, and he knows it.
At times I felt like I could get some more confidence offensively," he said. "It's still kind of seeping through the cracks."
What he believes is already in place is the defensive foundation modern NHL teams value most: clean breakouts under pressure, reliable first passes, the ability to shut down top opposition lines on a nightly basis. Brantford trusted him with that assignment every game.
I take a lot of pride in that first pass," he said. "I thought I was pretty consistent at being able to scan and make plays and clean exits. That helped me a lot developing that way."
His template for what’s possible is walking around the same organization. His good friend Easton Cowan went straight from the OHL to 29 points in 66 NHL games as a 20-year-old, and made his most memorable mark the night he confronted Nikita Zadorov after a hit on John Tavares, undersized, unintimidated, unforgettable. Danford grabbed his phone the second it happened.
"I texted him instantly. 'Man, you're a nail gun now!'" Danford said with a grin. "He's not the biggest guy out there, but he's got a lot of heart. I love him."
He and Cowan have half-joked about suiting up together at the NHL level someday. With Chayka signalling the blue line is a priority area for change, and Danford positioning himself aggressively for a roster spot, that idea is losing its hypothetical quality in a hurry.
The Leafs are in the middle of rebuilding their identity, new GM, new advisor, a first overall pick on the way. Danford is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-shot defenceman with leadership experience, international exposure, and obvious hunger. He fits the mold of what this new regime will want around.
For now, the most immediate question is simpler: can he help the Marlies this week? He says he'll be ready. The rest, he figures, will follow.