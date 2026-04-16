Not A Given That Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan Joins Marlies For Playoff Run

Cowan was one of two players, along with Quillan, who were loaned to the Marlies at the trade deadline to make them eligible for the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Easton Cowan isn't sure if he'll join the AHL's Toronto Marlies for their Calder Cup Playoff run.
The 20-year-old wrapped up his first NHL season on Wednesday night with an assist on William Nylander's goal in the third period in a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators. His rookie year came to a close with 11 goals and 29 points in 66 games.
"I know I'm an NHL player. I feel comfortable, but I still got a lot more to give and I know I'll have a good summer here and get bigger and faster," Cowan told reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday.
"Everyone says that, but just take some time off and just get back to work, put in the work, and just get ready to have a better year next year."
Along with his 29 points, Cowan played throughout Toronto's forward group and finished the year averaging 14:43 of ice time. He also spent some time on the Maple Leafs' top power play unit after Auston Matthews' season ended due to a knee injury.
He impressed many this season and grew as the year continued. What caught a lot of people's eyes was how he reacted in the aftermath of Matthews going down, fighting Jackson LaCombe in the game against the Anaheim Ducks, and then standing up to Boston Bruins defender Nikita Zadorov a few games later for his hit on John Tavares.
At the trade deadline, though, the Maple Leafs sent Cowan down to the Marlies, making him eligible for the AHL club's Calder Cup Playoff run later this month.
He's one of seven players on Toronto's NHL roster — along with Jacob Quillan, Luke Haymes, Michael Pezzetta, Ryan Tverberg, William Villeneuve, and Dennis Hildeby — who can return to the Marlies for their postseason.
But will Cowan be there when the Marlies' playoff run begins?
"I'm not exactly sure," Cowan said on Wednesday. "I mean, yeah, I'd love to play more hockey. But it's not my decision. Whatever the management thinks is right, I'll agree with them."
Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube was also asked if Cowan would go down to the Marlies after their exit interviews on Thursday, to which Toronto's coach said, "We'll discuss that tomorrow."
Berube continued, "Definitely a benefit for him playing in the (AHL) playoffs, right? You can look at the league, and you can dissect it anyway you want. It's a good league, and it's a good experience for him."
The Marlies have two more regular season games — on Saturday and Sunday against the Laval Rocket at Coca-Cola Coliseum — before their playoffs begin. Toronto currently holds the fourth spot in the North Division, but could squeeze into third place, depending on how the Cleveland Monsters' final two games go.
If the Marlies lock up third in the division, they'll begin their playoffs in the division semifinals (a best-of-five series) against the second-seeded team in the division. However, if Toronto ends up in fourth, they'll play a best-of-three series against the fifth-seed in their division.