Former Canucks GM Mike Gillis Opens Up On Maple Leafs Pursuit: 'Most Of The Reporting Was Inaccurate’
Former Canucks GM Mike Gillis reveals the Maple Leafs pursuit wasn’t quite what was reported, explaining why his vision for a strategic, big-picture role ultimately didn’t align with Toronto’s plans.
Former Vancouver Canucks general manager Mike Gillis has broken his silence on the rumours that swirled around his name this spring, revealing in a candid interview that while he interviewed for a front-office role with the Toronto Maple Leafs, fundamental differences in vision ultimately led both sides to conclude it wasn’t the right fit.
Appearing on the Sekeres & Price podcast, Gillis addressed the widespread speculation that he was a serious contender to join the Maple Leafs’ hockey operations department following a high-profile search process that ultimately resulted in John Chayka being named general manager, with Mats Sundin joining as a senior executive advisor to hockey operations.
“Most of the reporting was inaccurate around that piece,” Gillis said.
The 67-year-old, who built the Canucks into a Stanley Cup finalist in 2011 alongside the Sedin twins, made it clear he entered discussions with the organization led by president Keith Pelley and Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment with very specific ideas about how he could contribute and where he saw his best role at this stage of his career.
“I’ve been pretty clear that I think there’s a role for me in an organization, but it’s a very specific one,” Gillis explained. “It’s not that I wouldn’t do it, but I don’t really think that a really well-constructed organization, that guys my age should be on the front lines on a daily basis. That’s my opinion.”
Gillis described his ideal position as more strategic and structural, helping shape the organization’s direction, personnel decisions, and long-term processes rather than handling the day-to-day heavy lifting of roster construction and trades.
“There’s a role that is highly constructive in how you go about things and how you structure things and how you think about things and the people that you put in certain chairs that are influential in your success,” he said. “I made it pretty clear early on that I thought that’s where I would be best suited at this particular point in time.”
According to Gillis, he presented the Leafs with a detailed plan outlining the types of profiles he believed were needed across key roles. He emphasized that implementing such changes often involves difficult short-term decisions, including personnel moves that carry both financial and emotional costs.
“You have to ensure you can get the people that you want to get into those seats that you think are critical to a really high-functioning place,” Gillis noted. He pointed to the league’s top organizations as examples of teams that have the right mix of analytics, hockey operations expertise, and structured processes.
The former Canucks GM positioned himself as someone who could help maintain those standards amid the intense external pressures that come with managing a Canadian market franchise. As discussions progressed, it became evident that the Maple Leafs were not aligned with Gillis’ preferred role.
“When the Toronto Maple Leafs weren’t going to fill that role, it became apparent. So it wasn’t the right fit,” he said.
Gillis pushed back against the narrative that had built up in the media, suggesting much of the coverage overstated how close he came to landing a position and misrepresented the nature of the conversations.
“It just wasn’t completely accurate,” he added.
One of the more intriguing elements of the speculation involved the potential involvement of Mats Sundin. Gillis, who famously brought the Toronto legend to Vancouver for the final chapter of his playing career, was asked directly whether Sundin would have been part of a Gillis-led operation in Toronto.
“Most definitely, if he wanted to be,” Gillis replied pointing to the value of the value senior leaders with integrity can bring to an organization, particularly during turbulent times, like the Canucks just did by bringing in the Sedins.
“Senior players that are just like Daniel and Henrik, have incredible integrity, are really well respected, are honest. They’re going to do the right thing,” he said. “They provide very strong value in a chaotic organization… those are the guys that invariably stand up and go, ‘hold on a minute here. That’s not what we’re all about.’”
Gillis also addressed the search process itself, which involved a firm whose clients included some of the candidates. He declined to criticize the Leafs’ approach.
“If I did have a problem, it’s not really my place to say,” Gillis stated. “The hockey world is a very small world… It was up to them. And they went with it. It didn’t affect me really in any way.”
The conversation also gave Gillis an opportunity to outline some of his forward-thinking ideas about building a modern NHL front office, concepts he says he would have looked to implement. He expressed particular enthusiasm for bringing in perspectives from outside traditional hockey circles. One role he wanted to create was a high-level strategy position focused exclusively on identifying vulnerabilities and opportunities across the other 31 teams.
“That would be their job… when you have a meeting, they walk in and they go through every one of the opposition… here’s their weakness. This is what they’re going to be looking for,” Gillis described. “How do we design our summer signings… How do we go and get a piece necessary… I don’t see it anywhere. And that’s a role that I think would be really fun.”