Logo
Toronto Maple Leafs
Powered by Roundtable
'He Has It': How Trust In Fraser Minten Has Allowed Bruins To Win Their Trade With Maple Leafs So Quickly cover image

'He Has It': How Trust In Fraser Minten Has Allowed Bruins To Win Their Trade With Maple Leafs So Quickly

David Alter
5h
featured
614Members·4,774Posts
davidalter@THN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Following a 2025 trade for Brandon Carlo, former Toronto prospect Fraser Minten has defied expectations to become the Bruins' top-line center while the Maple Leafs face their first playoff absence in a decade.

BOSTON — Fraser Minten didn’t know what to expect when he was moved by the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Boston Bruins last season.

Just over a year removed from a deadline-day deal that saw him go from one of Toronto’s top prospects to an everyday NHLer with the Bruins, the 21-year-old Vancouver native has quickly emerged as one of Boston’s most trusted assets. Most recently, he has found himself slotted as the team’s top-line center, skating alongside superstar David Pastrnak.

With the Bruins battling for playoff positioning and the Maple Leafs mired in an unexpected race to the bottom of the NHL standings, to say the change of scenery has worked out for Minten would be a massive understatement.

“You want to be on the ice and having a first-hand impact on the game,” Minten told The Hockey News following Bruins practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “I’m happy to be getting the opportunity I am. I'm just trying to continue to work hard and make the most of it.”

On March 7, 2025, the Maple Leafs sent Minten and a top-five protected 2026 first-round pick to Boston in exchange for veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo. At the time, Minten was struggling to find his footing with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, stuck behind a veteran-heavy depth chart at center. While the haul for Carlo was significant, few expected the Bruins to see such immediate returns on the youngster.

Boston Bruins rookie Fraser Minten is shining this season, while the player he was traded for – veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo – hasn't found his stride in Toronto. How can Leafs GM Brad Treliving salvage this lopsided trade?
thehockeynews.comWhat Could The Maple Leafs Do To Justify Trading Away Fraser Minten?Boston Bruins rookie Fraser Minten is shining this season, while the player he was traded for – veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo – hasn't found his stride in Toronto. How can Leafs GM Brad Treliving salvage this lopsided trade?

The Leafs are currently on track to miss the postseason for the first time in a decade, snapping the longest active streak in the NHL. Meanwhile, Minten has defied every internal expectation in Boston.

How did the transition happen so fast? Simply put: Hockey IQ.

“There are a lot of things you can’t teach. That’s what he has, and that’s why he’s ahead of some other guys,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said of his center. “Even the teaching part, he gets it right away. He just has it. He’s lucky enough to be born with it.”

Sturm compares Minten’s development to Quinton Byfield, whom he coached in the Los Angeles Kings organization. That trust has allowed Sturm to deploy Minten in high-leverage minutes with Pastrnak. Minten’s cerebral approach has allowed the former Leafs’ second-round pick to thrive in a top-six role. 

As the Maple Leafs risk missing the postseason for the first time in a decade, the immediate success of Fraser Minten in Boston is turning the Brandon Carlo trade into the latest chapter in a long history of lopsided deals between the two rivals.
thehockeynews.com‘He Was A Steal For Us’: Maple Leafs Trading Of Prospect Fraser Minten To Boston Not Aging WellAs the Maple Leafs risk missing the postseason for the first time in a decade, the immediate success of Fraser Minten in Boston is turning the Brandon Carlo trade into the latest chapter in a long history of lopsided deals between the two rivals.

“It’s a lot of intentional placing of where he goes on the ice and how he’s able to find soft spots. His offense is very intellectual,” Minten explained of his linemate. “Obviously, he has tremendous skill, but he sees the ice so well. Playing on a line with him, you learn so much about the little details that make those guys elite.”

Although Minten’s ice time has averaged 15:16 this season, the usage has increased as the stakes get higher. He’s averaged well north of 17 minutes over the last 10 games and logged a career-high 21:09 in Boston’s most recent game, a much-needed 4-2 victory against a Detroit Red Wings team that, for the time being, has knocked them out of a playoff position.

While Minten hasn't kept a close eye on the wreckage in Toronto since his departure, he is aware of the standings. However, his focus remains on a dogged hunt for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Through games played on March 23, 2026, the Bruins sit at 39-23-8, occupying the first Wild Card spot with 86 points, just two points clear of the cutline.

The Boston Bruins have traded defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Fraser Minten, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The Bruins are also retaining 15% of Carlo's salary.
thehockeynews.comBruins Trade Brandon Carlo To Maple Leafs In Surprising Deal The Boston Bruins have traded defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Fraser Minten, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The Bruins are also retaining 15% of Carlo's salary.

“It looks like every time you win, other teams win, and every time you lose, everyone gets a little closer,” Minten said. “It’s super tight. Every game is high stakes and fun, and that’s what makes it rewarding right now.”

Despite the rivalry, Minten maintains a connection to his former club through teammate and Easton Cowan

“I hear from him pretty much every other day. We check in through the highs and lows of being a first-year pro,” Minten said. 

With Cowan currently struggling to find consistency in his rookie campaign, Minten acts more as a sounding board than a mentor.

“We’re just friends. I’m there to listen, but it’s not like we’re going too deep on that stuff.”

Cowan is also renting Minten’s place in Toronto this season. We’re told he’s a good tenant and has paid his bills on time.

In 70 games this season, Minten has 16 goals and 15 assists.

Toronto Maple LeafsBoston Bruins
Latest News