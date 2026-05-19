Hurricanes Social Media Post Welcomes Maple Leafs Fans To Cheer Against Canadiens Ahead Of Stanley Cup Playoff Matchup

If Montreal wants to keep defying the odds, they certainly have history on their side. The Habs are the first NHL team to win their first two playoff series in Game 7s on the road during a single postseason since the 2014 Los Angeles Kings—a squad that famously dispatched the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks en route to a Stanley Cup championship. Furthermore, this current Montreal group is the youngest team to advance to a conference final since that legendary 1993 Canadiens roster. In an eerie statistical coincidence, both squads featured an identical average age of just 25.8.