Hurricanes Social Media Post Welcomes Maple Leafs Fans To Cheer Against Canadiens Ahead Of Stanley Cup Playoff Matchup

As the Habs carry a youthful wave of history into Raleigh, the well-rested Hurricanes are already weaponizing Original Six rivalries to pack the bandwagon.
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The Montreal Canadiens are moving on, but they shouldn't expect the entirety of Canadian hockey fans to be joining them.
Following a thrilling, emotional Game 7 overtime victory against the Buffalo Sabres, the Canadiens have officially punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final. Standing in their way are the rested and ruthless Carolina Hurricanes, with Game 1 set to puck-drop in Raleigh this Thursday.
But before the players even hit the ice, the off-ice psychological warfare has already begun.
The Hurricanes, who have built a notorious reputation for their sharp-witted and snarky social media presence, wasted no time taking to X (formerly Twitter) to roll out the welcome mat for a specific demographic: Toronto Maple Leafs fans. Knowing full well the deep-seated, historic animosity between the Leafs and Habs, Carolina openly invited displaced Toronto fans to jump on the Hurricanes’ bandwagon for the upcoming round.
It touches on a fierce, annual debate across the hockey landscape. As the lone Canadian franchise remaining in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Montreal technically carries the torch for a country that hasn't seen the Cup cross its border since the Canadiens last won it in 1993. Yet, the concept of "Canada's Team" remains highly polarized; asking a die-hard Leafs fan to cheer for Montreal is a bridge too far for most.
If Montreal wants to keep defying the odds, they certainly have history on their side. The Habs are the first NHL team to win their first two playoff series in Game 7s on the road during a single postseason since the 2014 Los Angeles Kings—a squad that famously dispatched the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks en route to a Stanley Cup championship. Furthermore, this current Montreal group is the youngest team to advance to a conference final since that legendary 1993 Canadiens roster. In an eerie statistical coincidence, both squads featured an identical average age of just 25.8.
But the Hurricanes are their own statistical juggernaut. Carolina has been sitting on their latest social media post for ten days, waiting out the break after a dominant sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers. They are the first team to skate to a perfect 8-0 start in the playoffs since the 1985 Edmonton Oilers, another historic powerhouse that went on to hoist Lord Stanley’s mug.
Something has to give in this series. But whether you are wearing Bleu, Blanc, et Rouge, or begrudgingly donning Hurricanes red, one thing is guaranteed: the battle on social media will be just as entertaining as the war on the ice.