'It's Not Happening': Peter DeBoer Reportedly Sends Note To Craig Berube Saying He's Not Involved In Maple Leafs' Coaching Job

Peter DeBoer reportedly has no plans to join the Toronto Maple Leafs' coaching staff if head coach Craig Berube were to be relieved of his duties.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines, DeBoer sent a message to Berube through a friend, saying to forget about all of the noise that's come about regarding DeBoer replacing Berube if things went south with Toronto's season.

"Earlier this week, Craig Berube was given a vote of confidence by GM Brad Treliving and the organization. Treliving was, too," said Friedman.

"But one other thing that happened this week that I thought was pretty interesting was that Peter DeBoer, who's the subject of much speculation to potentially replace Craig Berube as the Maple Leafs' head coach, sent a note through a friend to Berube saying, 'Forget all this noise, I'm not involved here, and it's not happening.'

"I found out about it today. I sent a note to DeBoer about it and all he said was, 'I've been on the other end of that. I didn't like the fact that I was on this side of it this time.' So he sent a note through an intermediary to Berube, saying any rumors about him were not true."

After three straight losses on their most recent road trip and a struggling power play, the Maple Leafs fired assistant coach Marc Savard. Following the move, Treliving addressed the media and said he had all the confidence that Berube could turn the tide in Toronto's favor again.

The Maple Leafs have since promoted Steve Sullivan from assistant coach of the Marlies to assistant coach of the NHL squad. Once he gets his feet under him, the former player will head Toronto's power play, Berube said on Saturday morning.

DeBoer was most recently the head coach of the Dallas Stars from 2022 to 2025 and took the club to three straight conference finals. After their latest playoff exit, which came to the Edmonton Oilers last spring, the Stars relieved DeBoer of his duties.

He hasn't been hired since, and many speculated that, had Berube lost his job, DeBoer would be the one to replace him. It appears now, with this report from Friedman on Saturday night, and Treliving's vote of confidence in Berube last week, that this will not be happening.

Since the Maple Leafs fired Savard, Toronto has gone 2-0, and its power play has gone two-for-five.