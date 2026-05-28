The Pros And Cons Of Maple Leafs Trading Either Joseph Woll Or Anthony Stolarz

For example, if Hildeby hadn't been given the opportunity he had with the Maple Leafs last season, filling in for the absent Woll and Stolarz, it would be challenging to label what he could be in the NHL. But with 20 appearances last year as a rookie, he put up an impressive .914 SP, a 2.80 GAA and his first career shutout, showing the league and his team just how good he can be between the pipes.