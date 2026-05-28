The Pros And Cons Of Maple Leafs Trading Either Joseph Woll Or Anthony Stolarz

The Toronto Maple Leafs could have a surplus in the crease next season. If GM John Chayka considered it, what are the pros and cons of trading away either Joseph Woll or Anthony Stolarz?
One could say that the Toronto Maple Leafs have a surplus of goaltenders. With the NHL tandem of Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz for the past two years, and an AHL tandem of Dennis Hildeby and Artur Akhtyamov, GM John Chayka may consider moving off one of them.
Hildeby and Akhtyamov, who have been great in the American League with the Toronto Marlies, and Hildeby was exceptional for the Maple Leafs in his 20 appearances last season, could very well draw interest in the trade market this summer.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman even reported that Chayka will be asked about Akhtyamov around the draft.
But in terms of the NHL netminders, what are the pros and cons of trading either Woll or Stolarz?
The Pros
There are a couple of pros that come with the idea of trading away one of Woll and Stolarz.
What can't be ignored across the NHL is the desire for good goaltending, and when healthy, Woll and Stolarz can typically provide that. Meaning, they both have value on the trade market, especially for teams that have struggled in the goaltending department for some time.
That would include teams such as the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, and others.
This season wasn't so pretty for any member of the Maple Leafs, but Toronto's goalies showed out in the campaign before that.
In 2024-25, Woll put up a .909 save percentage and a 2.73 goals-against average in 42 games, while Stolarz posted a .926 SP and a 2.14 GAA.
Neither Woll nor Stolarz reached a .900 SP this past year, but there's a little more to the equation with the team's defense collapsing and an overall underperformance from the whole roster.
The point is, they've proven to be solid netminders that can put up big performances with an adequate team in front of them.
Another pro for the Maple Leafs if they trade one of Woll or Stolarz is that a hypothetical move will make room for either Hildeby or Akhtyamov. Both those young goaltenders deserve a regular chance in the NHL to this point.
For example, if Hildeby hadn't been given the opportunity he had with the Maple Leafs last season, filling in for the absent Woll and Stolarz, it would be challenging to label what he could be in the NHL. But with 20 appearances last year as a rookie, he put up an impressive .914 SP, a 2.80 GAA and his first career shutout, showing the league and his team just how good he can be between the pipes.
Akhtyamov hasn't had the same opportunity that Hildeby had last year. Still, with how he's performed in the minors in the regular season and stepped up his game for the Calder Cup playoffs, the 24-year-old probably deserves some more NHL action in the near future.
So as long as Woll and Stolarz both remain with the Leafs, there's no true path for Hildeby or Akhtyamov to the NHL, and that could handicap the ability to unlock their full potential. And they are two goaltenders who may have a higher ceiling than the current Maple Leafs' tandem.
The Cons
While Woll and Stolarz are a respectable tandem, moving off one of them could hurt Toronto's goaltending.
Never in either of their NHL careers have they been true No. 1 netminders, and with their health issues and injury history, who knows if they'll ever reach that status.
Therefore, there would be a great risk in moving off Woll or Stolarz if that means the responsibility on one of them would grow significantly.
Woll's career-high of games played in an NHL season was set in 2024-25 when he featured in 42 contests. That number dropped to 39 this past campaign. Stolarz's personal best is even lower at 34 games, also in 2024-25. Missing multiple stretches of the season last year, his total of appearances decreased as well, finishing the year with just 26 games played.
Ultimately, there is likely a market for Woll and Stolarz, and probably a suitable trade return for one of them. But it will be a massive risk for Chayka to go through with that, especially if the Leafs are looking to be competitive next season.
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