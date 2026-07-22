Maple Leafs Assistant GM Ryan Hardy Rounds Out Marlies Front Office And Coaching Staff

On the coaching side, Manderson, 37, returns to a more hands-on role after serving as a development coach with the Maple Leafs. The Fergus, Ont., product first joined the organization in 2017-18 as a team consultant following his playing career and was elevated to development coach in 2023-24. He will also serve as director of minor league development, overseeing player development protocols for the Marlies in collaboration with the broader staff. Manderson previously worked with the Guelph Storm and University of Guelph and skated in more than 300 professional games across the AHL, ECHL and Mestis.