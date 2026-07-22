Maple Leafs Assistant GM Ryan Hardy Rounds Out Marlies Front Office And Coaching Staff

Chris Bourque has been named Assistant GM of the Marlies while Denver Manderson and Greg Moore join Steve Sullivan's coaching staff.
The Toronto Marlies rounded out their hockey operations and coaching staff Wednesday with a series of promotions and additions that lock in continuity under Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager Ryan Hardy.
Chris Bourque has been named assistant general manager of the Marlies. Denver Manderson and Greg Moore join the coaching staff as assistants under head coach Steve Sullivan. The moves come after the organization previously confirmed Sullivan as the new Marlies head coach following John Gruden’s promotion to the Maple Leafs as an assistant coach under Jim Hiller earlier this month. Mark Giordano remains as an assistant coach, with Hannu Toivonen continuing as goaltending coach and Nick Biamonte as video coach.
Hardy will continue to oversee Marlies hockey operations, supported by assistant general managers Mike Dixon and Bourque. The announcement firmly cements Hardy’s role within the Leafs front office after a significant wave of changes at the assistant general manager level since John Chayka took over as general manager in May. Several longtime executives departed in the ensuing weeks, but Hardy has remained a constant presence overseeing the club’s minor-league operations and player development model.
“Chris has established himself as an important part of our hockey operations staff, and this role reflects the immediate impact he’s had in identifying talent and supporting our player development efforts,” Hardy said of Bourque in a statement. “Combined with Mike’s leadership, experience and commitment to our players and staff, we have an outstanding leadership group in place to strengthen our player development model and position the Marlies for sustained success.”
Bourque, 40, will also serve as the Maple Leafs’ head of college recruitment. The Boston native joined the organization as a college free agent scout in 2022 after a distinguished 13-year American Hockey League career that included 794 games, 746 points and three Calder Cup championships. He captured the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as playoff MVP in 2010, led the AHL in scoring twice, and was named league MVP in 2015-16.
Dixon, 47, continues in his dual role as Marlies assistant general manager and director of minor league operations for the Maple Leafs. He has been a key figure in the organization since 2017, helping guide the Marlies to Calder Cup titles in 2018 and 2026 along with the Newfoundland Growlers’ 2019 Kelly Cup championship while also overseeing the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones.
On the coaching side, Manderson, 37, returns to a more hands-on role after serving as a development coach with the Maple Leafs. The Fergus, Ont., product first joined the organization in 2017-18 as a team consultant following his playing career and was elevated to development coach in 2023-24. He will also serve as director of minor league development, overseeing player development protocols for the Marlies in collaboration with the broader staff. Manderson previously worked with the Guelph Storm and University of Guelph and skated in more than 300 professional games across the AHL, ECHL and Mestis.
Moore, 42, returns to the Marlies after three seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, where he helped the program earn medals at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and IIHF World U18 Championship. The Lisbon, Maine native previously served as Marlies head coach from 2019 to 2023, posting a 107-91-8-6 record and leading the North Division at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. He also played 10 NHL games and 377 AHL contests during a decade-long professional career.
“I’m excited to welcome Denver and Greg to our coaching staff,” Sullivan said in a statement from the Marlies.. “They both bring valuable experience, strong hockey knowledge and a commitment to creating an environment where players can grow and succeed. They are excellent additions to our group, and we’re looking forward to the impact they will have on our players and our organization’s continued success.”
The Marlies are the defending Calder Cup champions.
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