Maple Leafs Can Finish No Lower Than The No. 6 Spot Heading Into NHL Draft Lottery Following Loss To Stars

The Maple Leafs ensured they didn't fall further in the pre-lottery draft order, but they won't be any higher than fourth.
The Toronto Maple Leafs fell to the Dallas Stars 6-5 in regulation time in their final home game of the season on Monday. The result was beneficial for the Leafs in their bid to finish with the best possible odds of keeping their 2026 first-round draft pick. This remained true even though it briefly appeared that things were trending in a different direction.
The Leafs jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first period. Despite giving up that lead, they eventually regained control of the game to hold a 5-3 lead in the third period. However, Dallas responded with three quick goals, including the tying goal that was accidentally put in by Leafs defenseman Troy Stecher.
Regardless of how the Leafs lost the game, they were able to retain their current spot of fifth-worst in total points. This position would leave them at the No. 5 pick going into the NHL Draft lottery set for May 5. Consequently, they could still finish as low as sixth or seventh if one or two teams leap past them during the lottery draw.
The “bad” news for Toronto is that the highest they can now climb heading into the lottery is No. 4. Because the New York Rangers fell to the Florida Panthers 3-2 in regulation, they are left with one game remaining and 75 points, while Toronto sits at 78 points with one game to go. Toronto could still reach the No. 4 spot if the Flames gain three more points in their remaining two games than Toronto picks up in their season finale on the road against the Ottawa Senators.
The Maple Leafs traded away their 2026 first-round draft pick, along with forward Fraser Minten, for veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo in March of 2025. Because the pick is top-five protected, the Leafs must land a pick in the top five after the lottery results are finalized to keep it for this year.
Post-game, players were not explicitly asked about the notion of “tanking,” as they maintained their professionalism and effort. However, John Tavares was asked if it was difficult to play in games where a portion of the fanbase might prefer to see the team lose.
“I approach each game the same, so there should be an extreme amount of pride to play in this league, to play this game, and to wear the crest that we’re wearing,” Tavares said. “I try to approach each game the same no matter the circumstances, the challenges, or the spot you’re in. You go out there to compete as best you can, play at the highest level I can, and help the team win. That’s always the focus no matter what”.
Following the loss, the Leafs are now guaranteed a spot no lower than sixth heading into the lottery.