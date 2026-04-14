Maple Leafs Can Finish No Lower Than The No. 6 Spot Heading Into NHL Draft Lottery Following Loss To Stars

The “bad” news for Toronto is that the highest they can now climb heading into the lottery is No. 4. Because the New York Rangers fell to the Florida Panthers 3-2 in regulation, they are left with one game remaining and 75 points, while Toronto sits at 78 points with one game to go. Toronto could still reach the No. 4 spot if the Flames gain three more points in their remaining two games than Toronto picks up in their season finale on the road against the Ottawa Senators.