Maple Leafs NHL Prospect Ranking: No. 2, Tinus Luc Koblar

Tinus Luc Koblar solidified himself as one of the top prospects in the Toronto Maple Leafs' system when representing Norway this past season. He sits No. 2 in this Maple Leafs prospects ranking.
Slotted in at No. 2 of TheHockeyNews.com's Toronto Maple Leafs prospect ranking is Tinus Luc Koblar.
The players in this ranking do not have extensive NHL experience and are all under 23. Therefore, players such as William Villeneuve, Artur Akhtyamov and Easton Cowan, among others, won't feature in this ranking for either or both of those particular reasons.
In terms of where these players fall in the rankings, it is a mix of their ceiling and potential, as well as how they've performed in the past year with their respective clubs.
Koblar was drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2025 with the 64th overall pick in the second round. It was really this past season that Koblar announced himself as one of Toronto's best prospects, as he is coming off quite the campaign.
It was a breakout year for Koblar, beginning with his contributions in the SHL with Leksands. The 6-foot-3 center scored eight goals and six assists for 14 points in Sweden's top league.
Where he really revealed himself to the hockey world, however, was while representing his country, Norway.
This past season, Koblar featured in multiple tournaments for Norway, the notable ones being the 2026 World Championship in Division 1, Group A, and the other being the 2026 World Championship.
At the world juniors, Koblar was among the top scorers of the competition. He notched five goals and five assists for 10 points, tying for the lead among all Norwegian players. In the end, Norway earned promotion to compete in the 2027 World Junior Championship, and the Maple Leafs prospect was a huge part of that success.
The 19-year-old's success for his country didn't end there. In fact, he raised the bar at the World Championship, competing against many NHLers.
Koblar registered six goals and nine points at the tournament, showing that he belongs with some of the league's top stars. He led Norway in scoring, while also tying for third in the competition in goals.
The youngster earned more tallies than the likes of Lucas Raymond, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Mark Scheifele and Maple Leafs veteran John Tavares.
Ultimately, Norway snatched the bronze medal away from Canada in their final game of the World Championship, and it seems like good things to come for Koblar.
He's set to spend the 2026-27 campaign back in Sweden's SHL, but with Rogle. It's likely that Koblar will begin appearing for the AHL's Toronto Marlies as soon as his time with Rogle is complete.
In The Hockey News' latest magazine issue, it was predicted that Koblar would arrive in the NHL in 2029-30, which is three years following this upcoming season.
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