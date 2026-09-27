Maple Leafs Practice Lines, Injury Updates: Nick Paul Returns as Toronto Wraps Arizona Trip And Other Takeaways

“Honestly, the biggest thing is just having all the boys together,” Paul said. “In Toronto, it can be hard sometimes with the city, the popularity, and going to a restaurant and all that fun stuff. So just awesome having everyone over at his house and, you know, have some food. We watched a little bit of football. He’s got a great backyard, so we’re doing that. So it was great, especially with a team full of new guys. Being able to get to know everyone and really bond. I think this trip is huge and it’s got really close.”