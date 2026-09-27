Maple Leafs Practice Lines, Injury Updates: Nick Paul Returns as Toronto Wraps Arizona Trip And Other Takeaways

Nick Paul returned to full practice as the Maple Leafs wrapped up a meaningful, team-bonding road trip in Arizona with some chirps and a meaninful hospitl visit.
TEMPE, Ariz. — If things go according to plan, Nick Paul should be available for the Toronto Maple Leafs when the club opens its regular season on Tuesday.
Paul took part in a full practice with the Leafs at Mullett Arena, assuming his regular spot throughout training camp, centering a line with Easton Cowan and Colton Sissons on his flanks.
Paul sustained an undisclosed injury, departing in the first period of the club’s 6-1 pre-season split-squad victory against the Ottawa Senators.
“I’m feeling good and trending in the right direction,” Paul told The Hockey News following the session.
Paul, who’s had lower-body and wrist/ankle troubles with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, was adamant what he was dealing with had nothing to do with those ailments.
“Honestly it's nothing bad it's just something where I didn't feel the need to make something worse myself in a bad spot,” Paul added. “Obviously it's exhibition that early in the game just didn't want to turn something little into something big.”
The Maple Leafs acquired Paul in a trade with the Lightning in exchange for goaltender Dennis Hildeby, a fourth-round pick in 2027 and a third-round pick in 2028, and his availability for this week should help bolster the club’s center depth, which had been a point of weakness last season.
Dakota Joshua was also a full participant, but his availability for Tuesday’s opener seems less certain. Joshua rotated on the fourth line as an extra, alongside a regular line of Teddy Blueger with Zack MacEwen and Brandon Duhaime on the wings.
Joshua, who has been dealing with a core issue, appeared to be a step slower on certain drills. At one point, a visible wince was seen as he tried to pick up speed while chasing down a puck.
“He has to know is he's not under pressure to rush it, he's just got to make sure he's 100% ready to go,” Jim Hiller told The Hockey News of Joshua’s status.
The lengthy session featured a lot of 3-on-2 rush drills and full-ice pursuits. No special teams were worked on, which will likely be reserved for Monday, when the Leafs practice at Scotiabank Arena before the opener.
The Leafs are opting to go to their game rink for the full session instead of Ford Performance Centre for this session as Hiller says there’s so many new faces that he wants them to get accustomed to what to expect at their rink for opening night.
“It’s not something we plan on doing on a regular basis,” Hiller added.
Tuesday’s morning skate is usually optional, hence many skaters would not have taken part.
Bo Groulx seemingly the 13th forward?
Bo Groulx skated as an extra, but unlike Joshua, he rotated in on the top line with Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic. It’s evident that Groulx has made an impression on the club after what he accomplished both with the Toronto Marlies last season, winning a Calder Cup, while scoring three goals and adding two assists in his first stint with the Leafs last season.
Leafs lines at practice Sept 26/2026
Forwards
Matthew Knies – Auston Matthews – Jack Roslovic
Gavin McKenna – John Tavares – William Nylander
Easton Cowan – Nick Paul – Colton Sissons
Brandon Duhaime – Teddy Blueger – Zack MacEwen
Extra: Bo Groulx, Dakota Joshua (core injury)
Defense
Morgan Rielly – Darren Raddysh
Jake McCabe – Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Troy Stecher
Emil Andrae – Nick Blankenburg
Goalies
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Leafs visit Matthew Mayich and family
Before taking the ice at Mullett Arena, they began Saturday at the hospital.
The entire team visited Matthew Mayich and his family Saturday morning before practice, wearing custom grey T-shirts with Mayich’s likeness over a large No. 27 and navy hats marked “MM27” with a yellow ribbon. The gesture was simple and public. The visit was private.
Mayich, the 21-year-old Stoney Creek, Ont., defenceman and St. Louis Blues prospect, remains in critical condition after collapsing during an outdoor Arizona State workout on Aug. 20. He had just transferred to the Sun Devils. The family and their attorney have described the injury as exertional heat stroke that caused a lack of oxygen to the brain. They have asked for a miracle.
Matthew Knies, the Phoenix-born Leafs winger, said the story felt close to home. He grew up in the same Valley. After practice, he explained the shirts and hats and confirmed the whole group had gone to the hospital that morning.
“It hits close to home,” Knies said.
Auston Matthews, another Arizona product and the captain who helped host the trip, kept his words short.
“We’re sending our thoughts, our prayers and our support for them,” Matthews said.
Mayich’s father, John, grew up a Leafs fan in the Wendel Clark and Doug Gilmour years. The family has spoken of how the hockey world has reached out while they sit day by day with their son. Saturday the Leafs answered in person.
What did the Leafs take away from going away on a trip like this?
“Honestly, the biggest thing is just having all the boys together,” Paul said. “In Toronto, it can be hard sometimes with the city, the popularity, and going to a restaurant and all that fun stuff. So just awesome having everyone over at his house and, you know, have some food. We watched a little bit of football. He’s got a great backyard, so we’re doing that. So it was great, especially with a team full of new guys. Being able to get to know everyone and really bond. I think this trip is huge and it’s got really close.”
The favourite part, for Paul, was not watching football or Matthews’ backyard. It was the chirps.
“I think the biggest thing here is just a lot of poking fun a little bit,” he said. “I think the boys like to have fun and pull pranks. No one’s really got too sensitive skin. It’s just fun. The boys are tight and able to give it to each other without any feelings getting hurt. So it makes for some fun times.”
That tone carried onto the ice Saturday. When Matthew Knies was shoved into leading the stretches at the end of practice, Paul and Knies traded comments in the middle of it, the same easy back-and-forth the group had been practising all week in Arizona.
Paul also revealed his golf foursome won Friday’s scramble. He teamed with Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe and Nick Blankenburg.
Head coach Jim Hiller saw the same value from the staff side.
“I thought it was a great trip. I heard a lot of laughs, seen a lot of smiles,” Hiller said. “I think that was an important part of it. Not just from the players, but from the staff, coaches, management, trainers, everybody. So I think it really sets us up well.”
“We had lots of laughs at John’s. That’s the beauty of it,” he said. “Even though we’re in management, coaches, we’re allowed to laugh and get to know each other better too and not just be serious. Our job’s a little more serious when we’re at the rink. So I thought that was a really good time for everybody just to relax a little.”
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