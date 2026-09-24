Updated 2026-27 Toronto Maple Leafs Roster, Spots Becoming Clearer As Club Makes More Cuts Ahead Of Opening Night

The Leafs have cut camp down to a near-opening-night group, leaving 14 forwards, eight defencemen and two goalies still in the NHL mix five days before Montreal.
The Maple Leafs trimmed training camp again Thursday, putting the roster on a more recognizable NHL path five days before opening night.
The club announced a second wave of cuts after Wednesday’s first reduction. Eight players were placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Toronto Marlies: forwards Brendan Brisson, Vinni Lettieri, Steven Lorentz, Michael Pezzetta, Henrik Rybinski and Ryan Tverberg, plus defencemen Philippe Myers and Marshall Rifai.
Ten more were sent directly to the Marlies: goaltenders Artur Akhtyamov, Ken Appleby and Samuel Hlavaj, forwards Luke Haymes, Miroslav Holinka, Jacob Quillan and Landon Sim, and defencemen Noah Chadwick, Ben Danford and Blake Smith.
Those moves follow Wednesday’s batch, when Toronto placed Cole McWard and Dakota Mermis on waivers, reassigned Vinny Borgesi, Brandon Buhr, Hayes Hundley and Borya Valis to the Marlies, sent 14 others to Marlies camp, assigned four to the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones, and returned Alexander Bilecki (Kitchener), Tyler Hopkins (Guelph) and Harry Nansi (Owen Sound) to junior.
Some takeaways from the lineup: Dakota Joshua is dealing with a core aiment stemming from the summer. He will join the group for the team bonding trip in Arizona. Nick Paul did not take part in practice on Thrusday after he left Wednesday’s home split squad game on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. Like Johsua, Paul will join the Leafs for the trip to Arizona. Max Domi (undisclosed) and William Villeneuver (ACL reconstruction) and Cade Webber (Ellow reconstruction) remain on the roster but are out indefinitely with their respective injuries.
The big surprise move saw Lorentz placed on waivers. The move indicates that Zack MacEwen has impressed to compete for a spot on the fourth line. Bo Groulx has also impressed, replacing Groulx on the third line in place of the absent Paul.
|Player
|#
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|S/C
|Birthplace
|Birthdate
|2025–26 Club(s)
|Acquired
|Forwards
|Blueger, Teddy
|73
|F
|6-0
|185
|L
|Riga, Latvia
|08/15/94
|Vancouver (NHL)
|2026, Free Agent SigningPDF
|Cowan, Easton
|53
|F
|6-0
|189
|L
|Mount Brydges, ON
|05/20/05
|Toronto (NHL) / Toronto (AHL)
|2023 NHL Draft, Round 1 (28th)PDF
|Domi, Max (Long-Term Injured Reserve - failed physical)
|11
|F
|5-10
|208
|L
|Winnipeg, MB
|03/02/95
|Toronto (NHL)
|2023, Free Agent SigningPDF
|Duhaime, Brandon
|24
|F
|6-2
|213
|L
|Coral Springs, FL
|05/22/97
|Washington (NHL)
|2026, Free Agent SigningPDF
|Groulx, Bo
|29
|F
|6-2
|202
|L
|Rouen, France
|02/06/00
|Hartford (AHL)
|2025, Free Agent SigningPDF
|Joshua, Dakota
|81
|F
|6-3
|225
|L
|Dearborn, MI
|05/15/96
|Toronto (NHL)
|2025, Trade with VANPDF
|Knies, Matthew
|23
|F
|6-3
|227
|L
|Phoenix, AZ
|10/17/02
|Toronto (NHL)
|2021 NHL Draft, Round 2 (57th)PDF
|MacEwen, Zack
|19
|F
|6-4
|226
|R
|Charlottetown, PEI
|07/08/96
|New Jersey (NHL)
|2026, Free Agent SigningPDF
|Matthews, Auston
|34
|F
|6-3
|214
|L
|San Ramon, CA
|09/17/97
|Toronto (NHL)
|2016 NHL Draft, Round 1 (1st)PDF
|McKenna, Gavin
|92
|F
|5-11
|164
|L
|Whitehorse, YT
|12/20/07
|Penn State (NCAA)
|2026 NHL Draft, Round 1 (1st)PDF
|Nylander, William
|88
|F
|6-0
|200
|R
|Calgary, AB
|05/01/96
|Toronto (NHL)
|2014 NHL Draft, Round 1 (8th)PDF
|Paul, Nick
|20
|F
|6-3
|225
|L
|Mississauga, ON
|03/20/95
|Tampa Bay (NHL)
|2026, Trade with TBLPDF
|Roslovic, Jack
|96
|F
|6-1
|195
|R
|Columbus, OH
|01/29/97
|Edmonton (NHL)
|2026, Free Agent SigningPDF
|Sissons, Colton
|15
|F
|6-1
|207
|R
|North Vancouver, BC
|11/05/93
|Vegas (NHL)
|2026, Free Agent SigningPDF
|Tavares, John
|91
|F
|6-1
|211
|L
|Oakville, ON
|09/20/90
|Toronto (NHL)
|2018, Free Agent SigningPDF
|Defencemen
|Andrae, Emil
|55
|D
|5-9
|193
|L
|Västervik, Sweden
|02/23/02
|Philadelphia (NHL)
|2026, Trade with PHIPDF
|Blankenburg, Nick
|3
|D
|5-9
|179
|R
|Washington, MI
|05/12/98
|Colorado (NHL) / Nashville (NHL)
|Professional Try-Out (PTO)PDF
|Ekman-Larsson, Oliver
|95
|D
|6-2
|191
|L
|Karlskrona, Sweden
|07/17/91
|Toronto (NHL)
|2024, Free Agent SigningPDF
|McCabe, Jake
|22
|D
|6-1
|205
|L
|Eau Claire, WI
|10/12/93
|Toronto (NHL)
|2023, Trade with CHIPDF
|Raddysh, Darren
|43
|D
|6-1
|204
|R
|Toronto, ON
|02/28/96
|Tampa Bay (NHL)
|2026, Trade with TBLPDF
|Rielly, Morgan
|44
|D
|6-1
|224
|L
|Vancouver, BC
|03/09/94
|Toronto (NHL)
|2012 NHL Draft, Round 1 (5th)PDF
|Stecher, Troy
|28
|D
|5-11
|184
|R
|Richmond, BC
|04/07/94
|Toronto (NHL) / Edmonton (NHL)
|2025, Claimed off waivers from EDMPDF
|Tanev, Chris
|8
|D
|6-3
|199
|R
|Toronto, ON
|12/20/89
|Toronto (NHL)
|2024, Trade with DALPDF
|Villeneuve, William (Reported long-term injury - ACL reconstruction)
|76
|D
|6-2
|197
|R
|Sherbrooke, QC
|03/20/02
|Toronto (NHL) / Toronto (AHL)
|2020 NHL Draft, Round 4 (122nd)PDF
|Webber, Cade (Reported long-term injury - Elbow reconstruction)
|52
|D
|6-6
|214
|L
|Meadville, PA
|01/05/01
|Toronto (AHL)
|2024, Trade with CARPDF
|Goaltenders
|Bobrovsky, Sergei
|72
|G
|6-2
|187
|L
|Novokuznetsk, Russia
|09/20/88
|Florida (NHL)
|2026, Free Agent SigningPDF
|Stolarz, Anthony
|41
|G
|6-6
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