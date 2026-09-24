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Updated 2026-27 Toronto Maple Leafs Roster, Spots Becoming Clearer As Club Makes More Cuts Ahead Of Opening Night

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David Alter
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Sep 24, 2026 7:50 PM

The Leafs have cut camp down to a near-opening-night group, leaving 14 forwards, eight defencemen and two goalies still in the NHL mix five days before Montreal.

The Maple Leafs trimmed training camp again Thursday, putting the roster on a more recognizable NHL path five days before opening night.

The club announced a second wave of cuts after Wednesday’s first reduction. Eight players were placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Toronto Marlies: forwards Brendan Brisson, Vinni Lettieri, Steven Lorentz, Michael Pezzetta, Henrik Rybinski and Ryan Tverberg, plus defencemen Philippe Myers and Marshall Rifai.

Ten more were sent directly to the Marlies: goaltenders Artur Akhtyamov, Ken Appleby and Samuel Hlavaj, forwards Luke Haymes, Miroslav Holinka, Jacob Quillan and Landon Sim, and defencemen Noah Chadwick, Ben Danford and Blake Smith.

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Prospect Tinus Luc Koblar was returned to Rögle BK of the Swedish Hockey League.

Those moves follow Wednesday’s batch, when Toronto placed Cole McWard and Dakota Mermis on waivers, reassigned Vinny Borgesi, Brandon Buhr, Hayes Hundley and Borya Valis to the Marlies, sent 14 others to Marlies camp, assigned four to the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones, and returned Alexander Bilecki (Kitchener), Tyler Hopkins (Guelph) and Harry Nansi (Owen Sound) to junior.

Some takeaways from the lineup: Dakota Joshua is dealing with a core aiment stemming from the summer. He will join the group for the team bonding trip in Arizona. Nick Paul did not take part in practice on Thrusday after he left Wednesday’s home split squad game on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. Like Johsua, Paul will join the Leafs for the trip to Arizona. Max Domi (undisclosed) and William Villeneuver (ACL reconstruction) and Cade Webber (Ellow reconstruction) remain on the roster but are out indefinitely with their respective injuries.

The big surprise move saw Lorentz placed on waivers. The move indicates that Zack MacEwen has impressed to compete for a spot on the fourth line. Bo Groulx has also impressed, replacing Groulx on the third line in place of the absent Paul.

Player#PosHtWtS/CBirthplaceBirthdate2025–26 Club(s)Acquired
Forwards
Blueger, Teddy73F6-0185LRiga, Latvia08/15/94Vancouver (NHL)2026, Free Agent SigningPDF
Cowan, Easton53F6-0189LMount Brydges, ON05/20/05Toronto (NHL) / Toronto (AHL)2023 NHL Draft, Round 1 (28th)PDF
Domi, Max (Long-Term Injured Reserve - failed physical)11F5-10208LWinnipeg, MB03/02/95Toronto (NHL)2023, Free Agent SigningPDF
Duhaime, Brandon24F6-2213LCoral Springs, FL05/22/97Washington (NHL)2026, Free Agent SigningPDF
Groulx, Bo29F6-2202LRouen, France02/06/00Hartford (AHL)2025, Free Agent SigningPDF
Joshua, Dakota81F6-3225LDearborn, MI05/15/96Toronto (NHL)2025, Trade with VANPDF
Knies, Matthew23F6-3227LPhoenix, AZ10/17/02Toronto (NHL)2021 NHL Draft, Round 2 (57th)PDF
MacEwen, Zack19F6-4226RCharlottetown, PEI07/08/96New Jersey (NHL)2026, Free Agent SigningPDF
Matthews, Auston34F6-3214LSan Ramon, CA09/17/97Toronto (NHL)2016 NHL Draft, Round 1 (1st)PDF
McKenna, Gavin92F5-11164LWhitehorse, YT12/20/07Penn State (NCAA)2026 NHL Draft, Round 1 (1st)PDF
Nylander, William88F6-0200RCalgary, AB05/01/96Toronto (NHL)2014 NHL Draft, Round 1 (8th)PDF
Paul, Nick20F6-3225LMississauga, ON03/20/95Tampa Bay (NHL)2026, Trade with TBLPDF
Roslovic, Jack96F6-1195RColumbus, OH01/29/97Edmonton (NHL)2026, Free Agent SigningPDF
Sissons, Colton15F6-1207RNorth Vancouver, BC11/05/93Vegas (NHL)2026, Free Agent SigningPDF
Tavares, John91F6-1211LOakville, ON09/20/90Toronto (NHL)2018, Free Agent SigningPDF
Defencemen
Andrae, Emil55D5-9193LVästervik, Sweden02/23/02Philadelphia (NHL)2026, Trade with PHIPDF
Blankenburg, Nick3D5-9179RWashington, MI05/12/98Colorado (NHL) / Nashville (NHL)Professional Try-Out (PTO)PDF
Ekman-Larsson, Oliver95D6-2191LKarlskrona, Sweden07/17/91Toronto (NHL)2024, Free Agent SigningPDF
McCabe, Jake22D6-1205LEau Claire, WI10/12/93Toronto (NHL)2023, Trade with CHIPDF
Raddysh, Darren43D6-1204RToronto, ON02/28/96Tampa Bay (NHL)2026, Trade with TBLPDF
Rielly, Morgan44D6-1224LVancouver, BC03/09/94Toronto (NHL)2012 NHL Draft, Round 1 (5th)PDF
Stecher, Troy28D5-11184RRichmond, BC04/07/94Toronto (NHL) / Edmonton (NHL)2025, Claimed off waivers from EDMPDF
Tanev, Chris8D6-3199RToronto, ON12/20/89Toronto (NHL)2024, Trade with DALPDF
Villeneuve, William (Reported long-term injury - ACL reconstruction)76D6-2197RSherbrooke, QC03/20/02Toronto (NHL) / Toronto (AHL)2020 NHL Draft, Round 4 (122nd)PDF
Webber, Cade (Reported long-term injury - Elbow reconstruction)52D6-6214LMeadville, PA01/05/01Toronto (AHL)2024, Trade with CARPDF
Goaltenders
Bobrovsky, Sergei72G6-2187LNovokuznetsk, Russia09/20/88Florida (NHL)2026, Free Agent SigningPDF
Stolarz, Anthony41G6-6

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