'The Joy He Brings To His Work Is Most Notable': Sergei Bobrovsky Set To Makes Maple Leafs Debut Against Canadiens

“Well, he’s just a really unique guy,” Chayka said Monday when asked what he has learned about Bobrovsky since the signing. “You know, you did the diligence in the background, and you had the conversations. But, I mean, it’s just a day-to-day, he calls it his day-to-day commitment to excellence. That, again, you could talk about it and you read books about it, but until you see someone who’s been at the top of the mountain and someone that obviously has a lot of detail and dedication to his game, to see it live every day is pretty special.”