'The Joy He Brings To His Work Is Most Notable': Sergei Bobrovsky Set To Makes Maple Leafs Debut Against Canadiens

With two Stanley Cups, two Vezina Trophies, and a complete franchise reset around him, Sergei Bobrovsky steps into Toronto’s crease to solve the Maple Leafs’ longest-running question mark.
Sergei Bobrovsky is scheduled to start the first regular-season game of a franchise reset that has already touched management, the coaching staff and the personnel on the ice. John Chayka is in his first season as general manager. Jim Hiller is behind the bench. Gavin McKenna, the No. 1 overall pick, is expected to make his NHL debut. The names keep coming. Still, the change in goal may be the biggest one yet.
When the Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena for the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens, one of the most consequential changes on the roster will not be wearing a jersey with a letter or a rookie’s number. It will be the 38-year-old in the crease.
Toronto has not had what Bobrovsky represents in a long time: an established, decorated, healthy starter who has shown he can absorb a 50-plus game workload and still be standing in April. Over the years, the Leafs have rotated through Frederik Andersen’s last healthy years, Jack Campbell’s rise and fall, Ilya Samsonov, Joseph Woll, Anthony Stolarz and a supporting cast that never quite settled into a true No. 1. Availability, more than flash, is the piece they have chased.
Bobrovsky arrives with a pedigree that does not need selling. Two Vezina Trophies with Columbus, in 2013 and 2017. Back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Florida Panthers in 2024 and 2025. He is seventh all-time in regular-season wins with 456 and has 61 playoff victories. He signed a three-year, $21-million contract with Toronto on July 1 after Florida moved on following a difficult, injury-riddled (team, not individual) 2025-26 season in which he went 27-23-1 with a 3.07 goals-against average and an .877 save percentage in 52 games.
That last stat line is why the signing carried risk. The first two lines are why Chayka made it.
“Well, he’s just a really unique guy,” Chayka said Monday when asked what he has learned about Bobrovsky since the signing. “You know, you did the diligence in the background, and you had the conversations. But, I mean, it’s just a day-to-day, he calls it his day-to-day commitment to excellence. That, again, you could talk about it and you read books about it, but until you see someone who’s been at the top of the mountain and someone that obviously has a lot of detail and dedication to his game, to see it live every day is pretty special.”
The part that has registered most with the new general manager is not the résumé. It is the tone.
“I’d just say it’s the joy that he actually brings to his work that is the most notable,” Chayka said. “There’s a lot of guys that have a regimented lifestyle or they’re detail-oriented, but to have the amount of joy that he has as he does his work, I think it’s a good thing for all our guys to see both young and old, and I think it tells a lot of his story.”
Bobrovsky and his family have only recently settled into Toronto. Speaking to The Hockey News after practice on Monday, he said he has little time for hobbies outside of the rink. Everything is just dedicated to family time.
“Especially now is little things with the house since we just moved in, so there’s just like, organizing the house,” Bobrovsky said. “So just like, just the basic things.”
Toronto has spent years looking for a goalie who treats the position as a daily craft rather than a weekly event. Bobrovsky has always talked that way. In Florida he became the face of a team that reached three straight Stanley Cup Finals. In Columbus he was the undrafted Russian who won the Vezina twice. In Philadelphia he was the kid who stole a job. None of those chapters included a market like this one.
Stolarz remains on the roster as the other half of a tandem that already won a Cup together in Florida in 2024. The plan, as it has been described internally, is not a 50-50 split. It is Bobrovsky as the starter, with Stolarz as a proven, high-end partner if the workload or a bump in the road requires it. That structure is itself a departure. The Leafs have too often asked a young goalie to be the man or asked a veteran to stay healthy for 60 nights he was never going to play.
Bobrovsky allowed two goals on 25 shots across two preseason appearances. The sample is small. The message around the room has been larger. Auston Matthews called having him “an absolute treat” after the first exhibition start. Hiller has talked about managing reps, not minutes for minutes’ sake. The organization is treating him as a known quantity who still wants pucks.
None of that guarantees Tuesday night against Montreal, or the 83 games after it. Age is real. Last season’s numbers were real. What is also real is that Toronto has not opened a season with a two-time Vezina winner and two-time Cup champion in net in anyone’s recent memory. The Leafs have changed the front office, the coach and a large share of the roster. They have a teenager who may redefine the next decade. They have a captain trying to drag a reset back toward April.
And they have, for the first time in a long while, a starter who has already been to the top of the mountain and still talks about organizing the house.
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