Maple Leafs React To Former Teammate Mitch Marner's Overtime Winner With Team Canada At 2026 Olympics

Some Toronto Maple Leafs players were still likely lurking around their practice facility when former teammate Mitch Marner scored the overtime winner for Team Canada, ousting Czechia in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics.
It's the third time Marner has come up big for his country in a calendar year.
First, he scored the overtime winner against Sweden in the first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. A couple of days later, Marner then set up Connor McDavid for the tournament-winning goal against the United States.
His goal on Wednesday secured Canada a spot in the semifinals against Finland.
"Incredible game. That's what makes the Olympics so great and so special. It's only ever so often, right?" John Tavares told reporters.
"Hell of a play by Mitchy, one-on-three, but to split all three, and then just his ability to put that puck in the right place at the right time, recognizing where the goalie was, and then to step up in a big moment, obviously, heck of a win."
Knies wasn't surprised to see Marner score a goal like that. After all, he'd been one of Marner's main linemates for the last two seasons, before the Markham, Ontario, native left Toronto in a sign-and-trade to the Vegas Golden Knights.
"There's not many players in the league, or the world, that can make a play like that," Knies continued. "I've seen it before at the 4 Nations and now to see it again, he's an unreal player, and it's fun to watch."
Craig Berube had faced Marner for years as the bench boss with the St. Louis Blues before working closely with the forward last season. Like many, Berube was constantly impressed by Marner's playmaking ability.
Toronto's head also expressed his desire for Canada to win gold before the game ended on Wednesday. But what did he think of his former player notching the winner that sent Canada to the semis?
"Yeah, it was a great individual goal by him," Berube told reporters on Thursday. "He's a great player, and he made a great play and scored a goal. Good for him."
Canada is set to play Finland on Friday at 10:40 a.m. ET (4:40 p.m. local), with the winner advancing to the gold medal game. Auston Matthews and the United States can do the same with a win against Slovakia in the later game, set for 3:10 p.m. ET (9:10 p.m. local).
The Maple Leafs will have the day off after three straight days of on-ice work, which means they likely won't be watching together as a team.
However, if both Canada and the United States earn trips to the gold medal game, the Maple Leafs will most certainly head to the practice rink early Sunday to catch the final before their practice.
"If that ultimately happens, that's going to be one of the greatest things for hockey," Knies said.
"It's going to be so fun to watch. I think everyone's going to have their eyes on it. Again, a rematch of 4 Nations and just how much that meant to everyone in the hockey community, it's going to be just really exciting. I'm pumped for it.
"But I think, with how close the games were in the quarterfinals, it's going to be pretty challenging to kind of have (Canada vs. USA) happen, but we'll see here."