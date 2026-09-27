Maple Leafs Sign Nick Blankenburg To One-Year Deal Worth A Reported $1.4M: Full Roster & Salary Cap Implications

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Sep 27, 2026 6:12 PM
With the opening night roster deadline looming, the Maple Leafs are set to turn Nick Blankenburg’s tryout into a one-year, $1.4 million contract, a move that brings needed blue-line depth while also triggering critical LTIR gymnastics to stay cap compliant.
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