Maple Leafs' William Nylander Expected To Play Against Finland After Missing Another Team Sweden Practice

The 29-year-old, who's playing in his first Olympic Games, scored the game-winner and played 16:27 in Sweden's victory on Wednesday.
Also scoring in the game were Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche, Gustav Forsling of the Florida Panthers, Mika Zibanejad of the New York Islanders, and Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who was Sweden's seventh defenseman against Italy, didn't skate a single shift.
There were question marks surrounding Nylander's status entering the game after the forward missed their final practice due to maintenance. But, to no surprise, he ended up playing after getting into a skate on Wednesday morning.
"Just taking care of my body, making sure I'm good for the remainder of the season," Nylander continued.
In the final two games before heading to Italy, Nylander scored a goal and four points against the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. He leads the Maple Leafs with 18 goals and 52 points in 40 games this season.
Along with his goal against Italy on Wednesday, Nylander registered five shots on goal. The team-high belonged to Joel Eriksson Ek, who tallied nine shots in the game.
"I think just playing Italy in Italy was pretty special," added Nylander, "and getting the W."
Sweden's next game is against Finland on Friday at 6:10 a.m. ET (12:10 local).