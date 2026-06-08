'My Therapist Recommended This Trip': Why A Pair Of Lifelong Maple Leafs Fans Made The Trip To Vegas To Support Mitch Marner In The Stanley Cup Final

David Krowitz and Al Sager flew across the continent not for the spectacle alone, but because they needed to be here. had season tickets in the family since 1968. Between them they had attended more than 500 Leafs games. They had lived through every era of hope and heartbreak, and when the core they believed in most, Marner, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares, failed to deliver a Cup, they understood the pain in a way only true believers can.