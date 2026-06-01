How The Carolina Hurricanes Flipped The Series Against The Montreal Canadiens

"There's a lot of things, probably, but I think winning Game 2 was big and I think I look at it from the other side," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "They played a couple of hard series and once you kind of can push the other team to that point where they know it'd be another seven-game series, I think that had a lot to do with it. I think they were a little bit fatigued mentally because of what they had to go through and we were the opposite. I think that really played into our hands because the scores and the way the games were, that's not how this probably would have gone had they been a little fresher. I think that had a lot to do with it."