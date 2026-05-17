Maple Leafs Part Ways With Assistant GM And Salary-Cap Guru Brandon Pridham And Derek Clancey
In the midst of a massive front-office overhaul, the Maple Leafs are losing their ultimate salary cap weapon with the departure of assistant GM Brandon Pridham.
The sweeping changes within the Toronto Maple Leafs organization show no signs of slowing down.
The Maple Leafs are parting ways with assistant general manager Brandon Pridham and assistant GM Derek Clancey, the club announced Sunday afternoon.
“Brandon has played an integral role in the organization over the past 12 seasons,” Chayka said of Pridham. “We are sincerely appreciative of Brandon’s professionalism, commitment and dedication to the Maple Leafs throughout his tenure.
Chayka continued on Clancey.
"Derek also brought valuable experience and insight to our hockey operations department during his time with the club. We thank both Brandon and Derek for their contributions to the organization and wish them and their families all the very best moving forward.”
The departures are the latest major domino to fall under the club’s new management regime, led by GM John Chayka and Mats Sundin, who were officially installed on May 3.
Losing Pridham could have an impact with the Maple Leafs. Joining the franchise in 2014, he quickly became the team’s secret weapon, serving as the primary architect behind navigating the NHL’s rigid salary cap and complex collective bargaining agreement. Prior to his tenure in Toronto, Pridham honed his expertise in the NHL’s central registrar department.
Promoted to Assistant GM in 2018, Pridham’s cap knowledge was crucial when the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a flat-cap era. His ability to manipulate the roster and utilize Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) allowed Toronto to remain highly competitive despite carrying massive superstar contracts.
Pridham’s is part of an ongoing housecleaning in Toronto. The Maple Leafs previously parted ways with GM Brad Treliving in March, followed by the dismissal of head coach Craig Berube, who had two years left on his deal. Special assistant Shane Doan also exited the frame. As the Leafs continue their search for a new bench boss, they must now also figure out how to replace Pridham’s invaluable cap expertise.
Following Treliving's exit, Pridham was operating things on an interim basis along with Ryan Hardy. It's believed Pridham also interviewed for the GM role before the club landed on Chayka.
Clancey was brought in by Treliving in July of 2023, just over a month after assuming the GM role. His primary role was to evaluate players around the league as another set of eyes. The two go back to their playing days in the ECHL, so it was not a surprise to see this change being made as Chayka looks to assemble a new staff.