Why Bo Groulx’s Season With The Maple Leafs Is Effectively Over

He played four games under those regular conditions before being returned and recalled once more under emergency conditions. This effectively resumed a clock on emergency games, rather than regular games, allowing the player to exceed 10 games with the Leafs this season before requiring waivers. Because a player is permitted nine total games under emergency conditions, Groulx had four games remaining before he would require a new recall. He played that ninth game against Washington on April 8. That hpw he got to a 13 game total without needing waivers instead of 9.