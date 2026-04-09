'An Intelligent Player': Maple Leafs Prospect Luke Haymes Set To Make NHL Debut Against Islanders
Haymes was recalled on Tuesday and practiced with the Maple Leafs, but was loaned back to the Marlies for their school day game on Wednesday.
After 64 games in his rookie season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies, Luke Haymes is set to make his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday against the New York Islanders.
The 22-year-old will enter the lineup for Bo Groulx, who's being sent back down to the AHL so he doesn't have to go through waivers ahead of the Marlies' playoff run later this month.
Haymes was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Tuesday and practiced with the team before returning to the Marlies on Wednesday for their school-day game against the Utica Comets, which Toronto won in overtime.
The Ottawa, Ontario-born forward has been a center in the Marlies' middle six for most of this season, tallying 17 goals and 32 points in 64 games, and has adjusted well to the pro game after leaving Dartmouth College last spring.
Haymes signed a two-year contract with the Maple Leafs just over a year ago, with this season being the first year of the deal.
"He's got skill. He seems like an intelligent player to me," said Craig Berube on Tuesday after Haymes' first practice with the club.
"I haven't watched him a ton down there, but he's gotten better and better, I know that. He plays in all situations down there, but he's a guy that, I'm not sure where he'll fit in when he does (play), but like I said, he's got ability, he's got skill, and he's got a pretty good mind for the game."
Haymes will likely slot in as the fourth-line center against the Islanders. Jacob Quillan, with whom Haymes spent the majority of his season with on the Marlies, could move up to Groulx's spot on the third line.
"He's a really good player," said Quillan of Haymes following Toronto's 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals. "A lot of speed. He's having a lot of success with the Marlies, and he can shoot the puck. Looking forward to seeing what he can do."
"He came in, and you can tell, he tried to feel out how fast the game would be in the AHL level, and he adjusted to it pretty well," Groulx added on Wednesday night. "A really smart player. He's really good on faceoffs, and he started scoring a lot for the Marlies the past two months. It's good to see."
Artur Akhtyamov will start for the Maple Leafs against the Islanders on Wednesday night after Joseph Woll played a majority of Tuesday's matchup following Anthony Stolarz's departure from the game.
It will be Akhtyamov's first start at the NHL level. (He made his NHL debut on Dec. 13 against the Oilers, coming in for the relief of Dennis Hildeby and playing 10:32.)
William Villeneuve will also be recalled for Thursday's game, Berube said, after Brandon Carlo left with a lower-body injury against the Capitals. It's unknown if he'll make his NHL debut alongside Haymes on Long Island.
With four games remaining in the season, the Maple Leafs should do everything to play their prospects, especially someone like Villeneuve, who's been in the organization for four years but has yet to play at the NHL level.
"I always think there's value in getting young guys a game or two," Berube said on Tuesday. "I don't think it hurts; it gets them a taste of the NHL."