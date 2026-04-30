Why Semyon Der-Arguchintsev Is Interested In A Return To Maple Leafs

Der-Arguchintsev spent two seasons with the Marlies, from 2021 to 2023, scoring 25 goals and 72 points in 101 games.
The former 2018 third-round (76th overall) pick by Toronto has spent the last three seasons back in his home country of Russia, playing in the KHL, and has been quite productive.
Der-Arguchintsev appeared in only one NHL game since he was drafted in 2018, with the Maple Leafs against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 6, 2022. The playmaking forward then left Toronto in the summer of 2023 as a restricted free agent for a fresh start back home in the KHL.
He definitely got that, and now is looking to return to the team that drafted him.
"Semyon is considering the option of returning to Toronto," his agent, Shumi Babaev, told R.org in an article posted on Tuesday. "We contacted former general manager Brad Treliving and expressed our desire to return to the club’s system. Now we are waiting for the appointment of a new general manager and to understand his position."
In his three seasons in the KHL, Der-Arguchintsev has scored 101 points (36 goals and 65 assists) in 171 regular season games. The 25-year-old also put up eight goals and 24 points in 36 KHL playoff games.
Der-Arguchintsev most recently made headlines after scoring a highlight-reel shootout-winner for Dynamo Moscow in mid-March.
Babaev adds that his experience back in Russia has helped prepare Der-Arguchintsev for another opportunity to try and crack the Maple Leafs' roster.
"I believe Semyon is ready for the NHL. Of course, he has to be ready for the possibility of playing in the AHL, but there is no point in going there just for that," Babaev said. "We are talking about a one-way contract with a salary closer to the league minimum."
The Maple Leafs may be looking for more depth this summer as the likes of Matias Maccelli, Nick Robertson, Jacob Quillan, and Ryan Tverberg are all pending restricted free agents.
Calle Jarnkrok, Travis Boyd, and Vinni Lettieri are also set to become unrestricted free agents on July 1.
Der-Arguchintsev's agent adds that there have been no "concrete negotiations" with the player's KHL club, Dynamo, and that the club has yet to contact their side about an extension.
Depending on how things shape out this summer, the Maple Leafs may be able to use Der-Arguchintsev's skill in their bottom six. First, though, Toronto needs to figure out its front office structure.
Once that's concluded, we'll see if they're interested in bringing the former prospect back in.