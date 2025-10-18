Why Steven Lorentz Is Coming Into Maple Leafs' Lineup For Calle Jarnkrok Vs. Kraken And Where To Watch

The Toronto Maple Leafs will make one lineup change for their Saturday night matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

Steven Lorentz, who's missed the last three games (two with an upper-body injury and one as a healthy scratch), will return to Toronto's lineup. Calle Jarnkrok will come out of the Maple Leafs' lineup because it's "a numbers game," head coach Craig Berube said on Saturday morning.

"Nothing more than that," he added.

Jarnkrok centered the first line during practice on Friday while captain Auston Matthews got a maintenance day. Lorentz skated on the fourth line alongside Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua.

Jarnkrok was having a strong start to the season with Toronto after missing most of last season due to having groin and sports hernia surgery. The 34-year-old scored three goals — the second-most goals on the team — in his first five games this year, all while playing on the Maple Leafs' fourth line.

Lorentz, who was also a part of that fourth line before going down with an injury, tallied two assists in the home-opener against the Montreal Canadiens, with one coming off Jarnkrok's first goal of the season.

Both Lorentz and Jarnkrok had a strong pre-season with Toronto, and it's clearly leaked into the early goings of the regular season. The numbers game, as Berube put it, will likely create an internal competition for lineup spots throughout the season.

"It's just part of being a team. We did it last year, too. There's guys that probably don't deserve to come out at times. But I think it's important we've got to use everybody," Berube said.

"I mean, try to use everybody. It's a tough schedule this year, like always, and you need 23 men. That's why they're here. So, I don't necessarily want just to change lineup to change in it. But I think it's important that we try to use everybody as much as we can."

Toronto's projected lines vs. Seattle:

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Easton Cowan

Matias Maccelli - John Tavares - William Nylander

Nick Robertson - Max Domi - Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz - Nicolas Roy - Dakota Joshua



Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson



Nick Robertson has appeared in every game this season, but has only one assist through that span. For most of this year, Robertson has played alongside Max Domi and Bobby McMann, with Berube stating on Saturday that line has played well in the minutes they've been given.

McMann has three points (two goals and one assist) plus a team-leading 22 hits, while Domi has one goal through five games.

"I think that line's been good for us," added Berube. "I think they're going to break through at some point."

With all of that being said, what's the message for a player like Lorentz, who's set to draw into the fourth line alongside Joshua and Roy?

"Well, I think (pick up) where he left off. I thought he was playing really well. I thought he had a great camp. Start of the season, he was playing well. And then he took that hit, put him out for a couple," Berube said.

"But now he's back in. So I think he should take where he left off, in my opinion. He was going well."

