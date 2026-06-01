Why The Maple Leafs Added Judd Brackett And Freddie Hamilton To Staff

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Judd Brackett and Freddie Hamilton to their front office as assistant GM and chief of staff, respectively. Here is why both were brought in by GM John Chayka.
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Monday morning that they have hired Judd Brackett as an assistant GM of player evaluation and Freddie Hamilton as chief of staff.
This hire comes after reports on Sunday about the Maple Leafs being one of the teams to have permission to speak to Brackett, who previously spent six seasons with the Minnesota Wild as the director of amateur scouting.
As for Hamilton, he is not far removed from a five-year NHL career, playing a total of 75 games from 2013-14 to 2017-18. It's also worth noting that the Toronto native is brothers with New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton.
Maple Leafs GM John Chayka provided statements for both of these hires, explaining what role they will have with the team and why they were hired.
"We are thrilled to welcome Judd to our organization," Chayka said. "He has established one of the strongest amateur scouting and drafting track records in the NHL and has consistently demonstrated an ability to adapt and evolve his approach as the game changes. As we continue to build our hockey operations department, Judd will play a key role in integrating traditional scouting, video analysis, and data-driven insights to strengthen our decision-making process."
Brackett, 49, will oversee player evaluation across amateur scouting, as he has in the past, but also professional scouting, too.
As the chief of staff, Hamilton, 34, "will support strategic planning and cross-functional initiatives across the hockey operations department while working closely with the club’s leadership group."
Chayka further explained what made Hamilton the right person for the job.
"Throughout his playing career, Freddie distinguished himself through his character, professionalism, and work ethic," the Leafs GM said. "Since retiring, he has built an impressive career in business and finance, gaining valuable experience across investing, strategy and organizational leadership. His diverse background and collaborative approach will make him a valuable addition to our group as we execute key strategic initiatives and strengthen alignment across our hockey operations department."
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