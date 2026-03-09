Lineup Notes: Lankinen Starts, Curtis Douglas Expected To Make Canucks Debut Against The Ottawa Senators

The Canucks' lone acquisition on trade deadline day, picked up off waivers, is expected to make his debut with the team against the Senators.
The Vancouver Canucks will begin an eight-game home stand with their 6:00 pm PT matchup against the Ottawa Senators later today. Vancouver is coming off a 3–2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night, during a two-game road trip that saw them collect three of four available points. Here are the linup notes for March 9, 2026.
First, after sitting out against the Jets on Saturday, new Canuck Curtis Douglas is expected to make his debut for Vancouver against Ottawa depending on the status of Vancouver's other players. He skated on the fourth line with Aatu Räty and Drew O’Connor during the Canucks’ morning skate earlier today.
Another notable thing about today’s forward lines at practice was the fact that Evander Kane did not join the team for their skate. Brock Boeser also left morning skate early. Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote clarified the status of both players today, noting that they are both expected to be ready to go for tonight depending on how they feel towards puck drop. Vancouver also rotated their defence pairings during practice today.
Finally, Kevin Lankinen is projected to start in net for the Canucks tonight after putting up a strong performance against Winnipeg on Saturday. He has yet to register a win since January 21 when the Canucks took on the Washington Capitals on home-ice.
Projected Lineup:
Höglander – Pettersson – DeBrusk
Öhgren – Rossi – Boeser
Sasson – Blueger – Karlsson
O’Connor – Räty – Douglas
E. Pettersson-Hronek
M. Pettersson-Willander
Buium-Mancini
Lankinen
Tolopilo
Feb 28, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) looks on during the second period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images
Game Information:
Start time: 6:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Amazon Prime
Radio: Sportsnet 650
