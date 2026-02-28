Lineup Notes: Myers To Sit For Second-Straight Game As Canucks Take On The Kraken

Tyler Myers is expected to be made a healthy-scratch once again due to roster management reasons as the Canucks take on the Kraken tonight.
Tyler Myers is expected to miss his second-straight game for the Vancouver Canucks as they take on the Seattle Kraken today at 7:00 pm PT. While it’s not by a big margin, Seattle currently remains in a playoff spot, taking the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference ahead of teams like the Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings. Here are the lineup notes for February 28, 2026.
The first piece of news is that Myers is expected to miss his second-straight game due to trade-related reasons. He joined the team during morning skate today but did not take part in the team’s line rushes, as per Thomas Drance of The Athletic. In terms of forward lines and defence pairings, it appears the Canucks will stick to the same group that played against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.
In goal, it will be Kevin Lankinen who starts tonight’s game for the Canucks, making this his first start since before the 2026 Winter Olympics. Lankinen won a bronze medal with Finland and rejoined the team earlier this week, but backed Nikita Tolopilo up on Wednesday.
Projected Lineup:
Kane-Pettersson-DeBrusk
O'Connor-Rossi-Boeser
Öhgren-Blueger-Garland
Höglander-Kämpf-Karlsson
E. Pettersson-Hronek
M. Pettersson-Willander
Buium-Joseph
Lankinen
Tolopilo
Mar 1, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (57) plays the puck during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.