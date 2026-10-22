Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #12: A Duel With Dylan Larkin And The Detroit Red Wings

While Vancouver’s losing streak looks rough on paper, on a game-by-game basis, the Canucks have also dealt with one of the tougher schedules in the NHL through the start of the season. Of their 11 games, seven have taken place on the road, while six were part of a near two-week road trip against some of the league’s best teams on the east coast. All things considered, Vancouver has produced some fair attempts at comeback efforts, though certain lapses — particularly during third periods as of late — have resulted in them throwing away their leads or ties.