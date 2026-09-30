Here’s How Much It Costs To Attend The Vancouver Canucks’ 2026–27 Home-Opener

This year, Ticketmaster lists the cheapest pair of tickets throughout Rogers Arena at $166.54 as of September 30 at 2:00 pm PT, located in the middle of section 313. For a group of four, the price per ticket jumps up to $169 (in section 312). Both of these are under the verified reseller category. Those looking to buy non-reseller tickets are looking at a price per ticket of $189, with these seats being about mid-way up section 329.