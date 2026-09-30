Here’s How Much It Costs To Attend The Vancouver Canucks’ 2026–27 Home-Opener

The cheapest pair of tickets for the Canucks' 2026-27 home-opener currently sits at $166.54 per ticket.
After taking a surprising overtime win in their season-opener, the Vancouver Canucks will play in their 2026–27 home-opener tomorrow, October 1. They’ll match up against the same opponent they beat 6–5 on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers.
Despite Vancouver being in a rebuild, it appears the demand for tickets is still fair compared to previous years. Last year, one day before the Canucks’ 2025–26 home-opener, the cheapest pair of home-opener tickets came out to around $136 CAD per person. On average, tickets in the upper bowl varied from $140 to $200.
This year, Ticketmaster lists the cheapest pair of tickets throughout Rogers Arena at $166.54 as of September 30 at 2:00 pm PT, located in the middle of section 313. For a group of four, the price per ticket jumps up to $169 (in section 312). Both of these are under the verified reseller category. Those looking to buy non-reseller tickets are looking at a price per ticket of $189, with these seats being about mid-way up section 329.
Overall, tickets in the upper bowl are currently going for as low as $166.54 and as high as $370. This doesn’t include premium areas such as the Madri Excepcional Lounge ($673 per) or The Sportsbar (anywhere from $325 to $540).
If you’re looking at sitting in the lower bowl, expect to be paying a minimum of around $260. The cheapest pair of tickets in the lower bowl comes in at $255.36, with these located towards the back of section 101. There’s also a handful of tickets in sections 122, 102, and 110 that also come in at the $260 to $270/per range.
Interestingly enough, despite the seat map looking somewhat sold-out, Vancouver still sent out messages for their student rush program. This program puts discounted rates on tickets that have yet to be sold, offering them to college and university students usually the day before or day-of. Student rush tickets for Thursday’s home-opener came in at $49 per ticket in the upper bowl as well as $59 each for lower bowl tickets.
Puck drop for the Canucks’ home-opener tomorrow is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
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