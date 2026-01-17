Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #48: A Potential Franchise Record-Tying Match Against The Edmonton Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks (16–26–5) have the chance to tie a franchise record tonight against the Edmonton Oilers (23–17–8). With a loss tonight, Vancouver will tie the record for the longest losing streak in club history. This comes after the Canucks have lost their past nine straight, with the most recent being a 4–1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Edmonton, who is still currently in a playoff spot, dropped their most recent match against the New York Islanders by a score of 1–0.
Things have not been fun for the Canucks and their fans as of late, as despite some spirited efforts throughout their previous six-game road trip, they have yet to record their first win of 2026. Things may get even more negative in the coming days, as the Canucks will spend their next eight games on home-ice, where their record on the season is a poor 4–12–3. For fans who are pro-rebuild, this string of losses is pretty much their ideal scenario, as the Canucks have put themselves in a solid position to remain 32nd overall in the entire league.
On the ice, the penalty kill will be something to watch for the Canucks. Vancouver allowed two goals during Columbus’ two power plays on Thursday. Since the start of the calendar year, the Canucks have surrendered nine power play goals-against while also allowing multiple power play goals in three different games during this span. They’ll face a daunting task tonight as Edmonton currently holds the top power play unit in the NHL with a success rate of 33.3%.
Brock Boeser
Brock Boeser has been one of the players who has struggled most during Vancouver’s nine-game losing streak, though he managed to score the lone goal in the Canucks’ most recent loss, with this being his first since November 28. Tonight’s game marks a milestone for Boeser, as the forward is expected to skate in his 600th career NHL game. Boeser has consistently had the Oilers’ number, as he’s currently riding a four-game point streak against Edmonton that has seen him score three goals and four assists. With his goal-scoring skid seemingly over, tonight would be a great occasion for Boeser to experience more of an offensive output.
Vasily Podkolzin
The former Canucks forward is in his second season with the Oilers and has seemed to fit in well as an Evander Kane-esque replacement. His 10 goals and 10 assists are tied for the sixth-most points on his team, which is a pretty good production rate considering what Vancouver received in return for him. If he’s able to stay consistent in his scoring, Podkolzin will smash his previous career-high of 26, which he recorded in his first NHL season with the Canucks. Also of note is the fact that Podkolzin has registered a point in each of the two games Vancouver and Edmonton have played against one-another so far this season.
Vancouver Canucks (16–26–5):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 13–16–29
Filip Hronek: 3–24–27
Kiefer Sherwood: 17–6–23
Jake DeBrusk: 12–10–22
Brock Boeser: 10–12–22
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 6–13–4
Nikita Tolopilo: 2–2–0
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Edmonton Oilers (23–17–8):
Points:
Connor McDavid: 30–52–82
Leon Draisaitl: 25–42–67
Evan Bouchard: 11–35–46
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: 11–26–37
Zach Hyman: 16–11–27
Goaltenders:
Tristan Jarry: 12–3–2
Calvin Pickard: 5–6–2
Connor Ingram: 4–3–1
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
