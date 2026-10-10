Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #6: A Saturday Matinee Against The New Jersey Devils

Buium entered the 2026–27 season armed with a contract extension that can keep him a Canuck until 2035. While he had a strong pre-season, the defenceman hasn’t quite had the start to this regular season that many would have expected him to. He recorded his first point of the year in Thursday’s loss to the Hurricanes, assisting on Jake DeBrusk’s second goal of the night. Notably, New Jersey is also the team that Buium played his first game as a Canuck against back in December of 2025, in which he scored a goal and an assist.