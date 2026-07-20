In The System: Canucks 2025 Draft Class Prospect Update

Gatto ended up getting the nod for London come playoff time, with the Knights facing the Soo Greyhounds in the first round of the post-season. After letting in three or more goals in Games 1, 2, and 3, putting London on the brink of elimination, Gatto was ultimately pulled in favour of Medvedev instead. The Canucks prospect was able to snatch Game 4 for London, allowing only one goal on 26 shots, though the Greyhounds ended up taking Game 5 and advancing to the second round.