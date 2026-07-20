In The System: Canucks 2025 Draft Class Prospect Update

A 2025–26 season recap of the Canucks prospects drafted in 2025.
It’s officially been one year since the Vancouver Canucks prospects from the 2025 NHL Entry Draft joined the organization. In the year since being drafted by Vancouver, some of these prospects embarked on their first seasons in new leagues, others were involved in big junior hockey trades, and some even made their NHL debuts. Here is a 2025–26 season review for the Canucks prospects drafted in 2025.
Braeden Cootes
2025 R1, 15 OVR
Seattle Thunderbirds/Prince Albert Raiders, WHL
There may not have been a Canucks prospect who had a more notable season than Cootes. The center’s 2025–26 season started with a strong pre-season and training camp campaign that earned himself a spot on Vancouver’s roster at the start of the season. That said, Cootes was re-assigned to the WHL only a couple of games after making his NHL debut on October 9 against the Calgary Flames.
In his second season as captain of the Seattle Thunderbirds, Cootes enjoyed an offensively-prolific breakout that saw him score 10 goals and 13 assists in 17 games with Seattle. He was named to Team Canada’s 2026 World Junior Championship roster and played in seven games for the team, scoring two goals during that span.
Cootes was traded in the WHL at the beginning of January, moving from Seattle to the Prince Albert Raiders in a 12-piece move. Through the rest of the regular season, he scored 14 goals and 26 assists in 28 games for Prince Albert. While the Raiders made an impressive run in the WHL post-season, during which Cootes scored seven goals and 16 assists in 20 games, Prince Albert lost to the Everett Silvertips in the finals.
If his performance at the Canucks’ development camp is any indicator, Cootes could make a strong run for a roster spot with Vancouver come the preliminary stages of the 2026–27 season. The forward’s 2025–26 season was a strong one, leading many to believe that he’s ready to make the jump to the pro level. The big question could end up being whether he begins the season with Vancouver or with the Abbotsford Canucks.
Aleksei Medvedev
2025 R2, 47 OVR
London Knights, OHL
The 2025–26 season was one of learning for Medvedev. In his first season with the London Knights in 2024–25, he proved himself as a solid starting goaltender, putting together a strong 22–8–2 record as well as a 2.79 GAA and .921 SV%.
This season was a little different.
Entering the season, Medvedev was expected to be London’s starting goaltender after the departure of fellow netminder Austin Elliott. At the beginning of the season, this looked to be true. Medvedev started the year off with an impressive 6–1–1–0 record and a 1.86 GAA at the start of November, earning him the title of OHL Goaltender of the Week for October 27 to November 2.
By the end of the year, however, a different picture ended up being painted. Medvedev finished the season with a 3.26 GAA, .891 SV%, and a record of 16–15–3. Knights netminder Sebastian Gatto ultimately swooped up the position of starter, playing in 38 games to Medvedev’s 36.
Gatto ended up getting the nod for London come playoff time, with the Knights facing the Soo Greyhounds in the first round of the post-season. After letting in three or more goals in Games 1, 2, and 3, putting London on the brink of elimination, Gatto was ultimately pulled in favour of Medvedev instead. The Canucks prospect was able to snatch Game 4 for London, allowing only one goal on 26 shots, though the Greyhounds ended up taking Game 5 and advancing to the second round.
Kieren Dervin
2025 R3, 65 OVR
Kingston Frontenacs, OHL
The 2025–26 season was Dervin’s first full year in the OHL. While he did skate in 10 games for the Kingston Frontenacs in 2024–25, his draft year, he had spent the bulk of that season with St. Andrew’s College.
This year, Dervin registered an impressive 17 goals and 25 points that ranked second among his Frontenacs teammates, with only Landon Wright (18G, 26A) scoring more than him. Having played in a total of 53 games, Dervin finished with a points-per-game average of 0.79.
After a fourth-place finish in the East Division of the OHL’s Eastern Conference with a 33–30–3–2 record, Dervin and Kingston matched up against the Ottawa 67s in the playoffs. Despite the Frontenacs dropping Games 2 and 4 by only one goal, Kingston was swept in the first round. Dervin recorded two assists throughout the series.
Dervin will be heading to the NCAA for the 2026–27 season, as the forward has committed to the University of Michigan alongside players such as Nashville Predators prospect Cameron Reid and 2027 NHL Draft prospect Landon DuPont.
Wilson Björck
2025 R5, 143 OVR
Colorado College, NCAA
Like the rest of the Canucks’ 2025 draft class, the 2025–26 season presented a slate of new challenges for Björck. The forward, who had played out his draft year and prior with Djurgårdens IF in the J20 Nationell league, skated in his first NCAA this season with Colorado College.
In an interview with The Hockey News, Björck had highlighted the differences he’d had to adjust to regarding the NCAA, including getting more familiar with the English language as well as balancing hockey and school. Still, the forward managed to put up five goals and 10 assists in 31 games played. This included a brief stint with Team Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, during which he won a Gold medal as part of the team’s offensive depth.
Björck will return to Colorado College and the NCAA for the 2026–27 season.
Gabriel Chiarot
2025 R6, 175 OVR
Brampton Steelheads/Kitchener Rangers, OHL
The 2025–26 season was the year that Chiarot became a Memorial Cup champion.
After nearly three seasons with the Brampton/Mississauga Steelheads, Chiarot was traded to the powerhouse Kitchener Rangers, joining the eventual 2026 OHL champions for 31 regular-season games. While he put together a strong 25 points in the first half of the regular season with Brampton, the forward’s production slowed after joining Kitchener, as he had 11 points in 31 games with the Rangers.
Come playoff time, Chiarot picked things up. En route to his first OHL championship, Chiarot scored five goals and six assists — the same number he registered in his regular season campaign with Kitchener. In this span of time, the Rangers took down the Saginaw Spirit, Soo Greyhounds, Windsor Spitfires, and Barrie Colts in order to win the OHL championship and qualify for the 2026 Memorial Cup. Kitchener went undefeated to win the Memorial Cup, with Chiarot scoring a goal and an assist during the Rangers’ four games.
Having signed his entry-level contract at the start of the 2025–26 season, Chiarot is expected to join the Canucks organization come 2026–27, likely beginning his pro career with Abbotsford.
Matthew Lansing
2025 R7, 207 OVR
Quinnipiac University, NCAA
Lansing’s 2025–26 season was his first in the NCAA, having previously played in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks and Fargo Force as well as the U.S. National Team Development Program. This year, the forward skated in 40 games for Quinnipiac University, scoring eight goals and 10 assists in that span of time.
Having qualified for the 2026 NCAA DI Men’s Ice Hockey Championship after establishing a regular season record of 27–10–3, Lansing and Quinnipiac took down Providence College by 5–2 in their first matchup. The next game, however, they lost to the University of North Dakota, ending their bid for an NCAA championship for the 2025–26 season.
As it stands, Lansing is expected to return to Quinnipiac for the 2026–27 season.
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