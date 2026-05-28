Canucks Prospects At The 2026 Memorial Cup: Parker Alcos & Kelowna Eliminated By Everett

In the second period, 2026 draft prospect Matias Vanhanen scored around one minute into the frame to put Everett up 3–0. This resulted in Kelowna putting goaltender Harrison Boettiger in net for the remainder of the game. Boettiger went on to stop 21 of the 22 shots he faced throughout the rest of the matchup, with Everett’s final goal coming from Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear.