Canucks Prospects At The 2026 Memorial Cup: Parker Alcos & Kelowna Eliminated By Everett

Canucks prospect Parker Alcos and the Kelowna Rockets have been eliminated from competing for the 2026 Memorial Cup.
Vancouver Canucks prospect Parker Alcos and the Kelowna Rockets had their 2026 Memorial Cup tournament come to an end on Wednesday night after a 4–0 loss to the WHL champion Everett Silvertips. The tournament’s host team lost all three of their games during the round-robin.
Kelowna started their tournament off with a 5–0 loss to the OHL champion Kitchener Rangers on Friday, following that up with a 3–2 overtime loss to the QMJHL champion Chicoutimi Sagueneéns on Sunday.
Wednesday night’s game started off with former Rocket and Canucks defenceman Luke Schenn dropping the puck in what would be Kelowna’s final game of the season.
On the ice, Silvertips defenceman Kayd Ruedig opened the scoring for Everett, tallying what would ultimately be his first of two points on the night. It didn’t take long for the Silvertips to double their lead, with 2027 draft prospect Jaxon Pisani beating Rockets goaltender Josh Banini to score his first CHL goal.
In the second period, 2026 draft prospect Matias Vanhanen scored around one minute into the frame to put Everett up 3–0. This resulted in Kelowna putting goaltender Harrison Boettiger in net for the remainder of the game. Boettiger went on to stop 21 of the 22 shots he faced throughout the rest of the matchup, with Everett’s final goal coming from Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear.
Alcos finishes his 2026 Memorial Cup campaign without registering a point. Kelowna scored only two goals throughout all three of their round robin games, with all of their goals coming against Chicoutimi on Sunday. In Wednesday’s game, Alcos recorded a team-high five shots on goal.
With Kelowna now eliminated, Everett will face Chicoutimi in the semi-final on May 29 at 6:00 pm PT. The winner of this matchup will take on Canucks prospect Gabriel Chiarot and the Rangers for the Memorial Cup on Sunday at 4:00 pm PT.
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