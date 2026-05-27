Canucks At The 2026 World Championship: Preliminary Round Recap

Throughout this year’s World Championship thus far, Karlsson has consistently stuck on Sweden’s second line alongside Jacob de la Rose, with their third linemate shifting on occasion. The duo started and ended the tournament with New York Islanders forwards, beginning with Simon Holmström and ending with Emil Heineman. Through all seven games of the competition, Karlsson put together a goal and three assists in an average of 14:24 minutes played per game. The Canucks forward recorded his first World Championship point on opening day (May 15) in a 5–3 loss to Canada and scored his first goal in a 6–2 win against Denmark on the 17th.