Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Zeev Buium

Grading Canucks defenceman Zeev Buium's 2025-26 season.
Welcome to the 2025–26 installment of The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks’ Player Report Card Series. Throughout the off-season, THN will conduct a deep dive into how each member of the Canucks performed throughout the 2025–26 season. Today’s article will focus on defenceman Zeev Buium.
Buium's 2025–26 Season Review
Buium was arguably the main piece coming back to Vancouver in the Quinn Hughes trade. The 20-year-old is considered one of the NHL's top up-and-coming defenders and has a long track record of winning at every level. Before joining the Canucks, Buium recorded 13 points in 41 games for the Minnesota Wild while averaging 18:28 of ice time.
As for the second half of his rookie season, Buium recorded 12 points in 45 games with the Canucks. He saw a slight bump in ice time to 20:21 per night and recorded his first career game-winning goal. Buium also received votes for the NHL's All-Rookie team, finishing third among defencemen.
Buium's season in Vancouver had its ups and downs. He scored in his debut with the team on December 14, but was a healthy scratch for a game a month later. Buium also suffered a facial injury at the end of January, which caused him to miss five games.
The good news for Buium is that he appeared to find his game once the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline passed. He looked more confident on the ice and developed some chemistry with Filip Hronek. While there were still some learning moments in the defensive zone, Buium's offensive skill set was on full display as he offered a glimpse into why he is still considered a top defensive prospect in the league.
The big question regarding Buium is how much Adam Foote's system affected him. It was clear that last year's defensive system was a mess, with players constantly out of position. If the Canucks can fix their defensive structural flaws next year, it should help Buium continue to develop into a strong two-way defender.
Buium's 2025–26 Letter Grade
Getting traded at 20 years old is never easy, especially for a player like Buium. As mentioned, it took him some time to adjust after the trade, but he had a strong showing to end the campaign. While he has some room to grow before becoming a bona fide number one defenceman, Buium showed this year that he has a bright future in the NHL.
Ultimately, Buium receives an B grade for the 2025-26 season.
Canucks 2025–26 Letter Grades
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