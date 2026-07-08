AHL Stint & Canucks Development Camp Are Crucial For Abbotsford Forward Austin Brimmer’s First Full Pro Season

Austin Brimmer is set to play in his first full pro season with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2026-27.
The Vancouver Canucks’ 2026 development camp was not the first time Austin Brimmer had come out to Abbotsford.
It was, however, the first time he truly got to sit back and enjoy the beauty of BC’s landscape.
The winger, who turns 25 in October, was one of six players invited to Vancouver’s development camp this year. While he may have officially gone through camp with the invitee title, Brimmer’s already officially a member of the Canucks organization, having signed a PTO and a one-year contract with the Abbotsford Canucks as a free-agent.
“It was actually a really quick turnaround,” he told The Hockey News on the final day of development camp. “I was at Rochester Institute of Technology and had a great season there and we unfortunately got beat in the playoffs, lost back-to-back overtime games in Boston on the Saturday, and Sunday we drove back to Rochester, and by Monday I had my plane ticket booked to come out to Abbotsford, so got on the plane, landed Tuesday night, and then Wednesday I played my first pro game.
“It was honestly just such a quick turnaround, but it was an awesome experience,” Brimmer added.
Brimmer played in a total of 13 games for Abbotsford towards the tail-end of the AHL regular season, during which he collected his first professional-league point with an assist on Jayden Grubbe’s goal against the Henderson Silver Knights on March 15.
While it wasn’t a whole lot of time, Brimmer noted how significant those 13 games will be in how he approaches his first full professional hockey season.
“For me, it was huge, because I got a chance to see what it takes to succeed at that next level, and for me, I got to see areas of my game that I have to improve in the off-season in order to step into next year and be an impactful player and play the capability that I want to play at. Having that experience was huge for me in my development, and I’m very fortunate for that.”
Between that hasty journey out to Abbotsford and the six away-games the AHL Canucks played during Brimmer’s beginning stint with the team, it’s safe to say there wasn’t much time for him to further investigate his surroundings.
Which is why Brimmer appreciated the fact that camp started off with the daunting activity of river rafting.
“It was a great way to kind of break the ice, getting to know all the guys, and just getting thrown into a boat with random players, random guys that you’ve never really met before — so you’re kind of forced to get to know each other and communicate with each other, as well as have fun, and kind of get to see British Columbia in the beautiful way that it is,” he said. “Great opportunity to see how beautiful BC really is.”
As a whole, the week of learning, connecting, and developing was a big one for Brimmer, who will be returning to Abbotsford for the 2026–27 season. Having made the jump from the NCAA to the AHL within a matter of days, getting the chance to absorb knowledge and learn from both his fellow prospects as well as the development coaches has been integral to his growth as a player.
“It’s been an awesome opportunity for me. In a way, it’s something that you’ve always dreamed of as a kid, kind of being in these spots where you get to be surrounded by all these excellent hockey minds and NHL-calibre coaches and management and facilities,” he said. “For me, I was just trying to be a sponge and just soak it all in, I was around and got to play with some unbelievable players out there on the ice, and [...] we had coaches who have NHL experience, like 15, 17 seasons, and just hearing what they have to say was just awesome for me to take that all in.”
There are plenty of lessons Brimmer will be taking with him as he takes the next step in his professional hockey career with Abbotsford. The one thing he’s learned most from camp, he says, is the importance of the little details of the game.
It’s something that Abbotsford fans can look forward to when Brimmer hits the ice at the Rogers Forum next season.
“It’s one thing to have the talent and the compete level, but you’ve gotta totally love it and dedicate your whole life to it if you want to succeed at that next level. And that’s just zoning in on the little details that will separate you from the rest.”
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