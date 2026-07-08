AHL Stint & Canucks Development Camp Are Crucial For Abbotsford Forward Austin Brimmer’s First Full Pro Season

“It’s been an awesome opportunity for me. In a way, it’s something that you’ve always dreamed of as a kid, kind of being in these spots where you get to be surrounded by all these excellent hockey minds and NHL-calibre coaches and management and facilities,” he said. “For me, I was just trying to be a sponge and just soak it all in, I was around and got to play with some unbelievable players out there on the ice, and [...] we had coaches who have NHL experience, like 15, 17 seasons, and just hearing what they have to say was just awesome for me to take that all in.”