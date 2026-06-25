Change Is Coming For The Canucks — Just Don’t Expect It To Happen Overnight
Regardless of how big a move it is, Canucks GM Ryan Johnson believes that change is coming for the organization.
With a rebuild comes change.
Oftentimes, that change moves in a positive direction. It can mean drafting new, talented young players — which the Vancouver Canucks will have the chance to do tomorrow night at the 2026 NHL Draft. It can also mean adding new voices to a locker room via trade or free-agent signing.
But change doesn’t happen overnight.
The prospect of change is something that has wafted around the Canucks since they officially declared their rebuild, spearheaded by new Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson and co-Presidents of Hockey Operations Daniel and Henrik Sedin. As familiar as the new regime may be to both the organization and its fans, they acknowledge that growth can’t come without change.
That’s something they’ll be keeping in mind come the start of free agency next week.
“I think one thing I do want to slowly chip away at is, I don’t want to just sit with the same group. I think by even small changes you add a different energy and an excitement and resolve,” Johnson told the media ahead of tomorrow’s draft. “Do I want to keep just rolling it back with the same, preferably not, but you can’t rush the process again and say, ‘well, I’m going to make a rash decision that maybe isn’t best for what we’re trying to accomplish’.”
This falls in-line with what the Canucks GM has also said about trading players potentially for profit ahead of, or even during, the draft this weekend. Phones around the league have been ringing off the hook through the past few days, with nearly 10 trades being made since last Sunday.
It’s safe to say, regardless of how big a move it is, Johnson believes that change is coming for the Canucks organization.
“I do want to add — whether it’s via trade, via free agency, even if it’s a small piece — to start the rollover of people that I think are going to help us, short and long-term, deliver to the environment we want to build, how we want to play, and all the things that we’ve already talked about.”
One way the Canucks could start implementing said change is pursuing other options than those on expiring contracts when it comes to the UFA market. Forwards Teddy Blueger, Evander Kane, Curtis Douglas, and Joseph LaBate are currently set to hit free-agency, as are defencemen Derek Forbort and Guillaume Brisebois. A report from CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal earlier this week indicated that Blueger and Forbort would be testing the market rather than re-upping their current deals. Johnson built on this by discussing what kinds of conversations he’s been having with those players and where they currently stand with the organization.
“The group that we have now, I’ve been very clear with the UFAs that we have currently, that we won’t be moving forward with [...] where we stand, it’s tough to just keep coming back. We’ve got some decisions to make, and players that I have a lot of respect for that were here — it’s just if I’m trying to move forward, trying to change some things a bit at a time, you’ve got to make some tough decisions.”
Throughout the whole rebuild process, patience has been one of the big headliners of how the Canucks plan to tackle the rebuild. Putting the word beside ‘change’ may feel contradictory, but when broken down, the two make sense paired together. With the way things are going for Vancouver, rushing any moves during a rebuild isn’t going to make much sense — regardless of how hot the market has looked through the past few days. Small changes will help this young team adjust while sticking to the script of building through experience.
Change is coming for the Canucks. Just don’t expect it to happen overnight.
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