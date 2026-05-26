Abbotsford Canucks Advance To The 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final: One Year Ago Today

One year ago today, the Abbotsford Canucks advanced to the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final.
Welcome to the 2025 Calder Cup Throwback Series. Throughout the course of April, May, and June, we’ll be looking back at some of the biggest moments in the Abbotsford Canucks’ Calder Cup championship run from 2025.
One year ago today, Abbotsford took a commanding 5–0 win over the Colorado Eagles to advance to the Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history. This was the second time during this particular post-season that Abbotsford took a 5–0 win in an elimination game, as the AHL Canucks also defeated the Tucson Roadrunners by the same score in Game 3 of their first-round series.
This particular win marked then-Abbotsford goaltender Artūrs Šilovs’ fourth shutout of the 2025 post-season, three of which came in series-clinching games. The goaltender stopped all 34 shots fired his way by the Eagles, also withstanding two power plays for Colorado. Šilovs also registered a shutout to open this particular series, taking Game 1 by a score of 2–0.
Three different AHL Canucks found the back of the net in Game 5 against the Eagles, with both Linus Karlsson and Phil Di Giuseppe registering two-goal games. Defenceman Cole McWard was the third player to score on Eagles goaltender Trent Miner, who stopped 19 shots of the 23 he faced. Also making notable impressions in this game were Arshdeep Bains and Ty Mueller, both of whom loggd two assists.
With the win, Abbotsford advanced to the Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history, matching up against a Texas Stars team that had three of the league’s top-scorers at the time. While each of their previous series were best-of-three (first-round) and five (second and third rounds), Abbotsford’s playoff matches after the Eagles were all best-of-seven matchups. As a result, the AHL Canucks started the series on home-ice.
Follow along with the 2025 Calder Cup Throwback Series below.
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