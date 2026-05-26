Abbotsford Canucks Advance To The 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final: One Year Ago Today

With the win, Abbotsford advanced to the Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history, matching up against a Texas Stars team that had three of the league’s top-scorers at the time. While each of their previous series were best-of-three (first-round) and five (second and third rounds), Abbotsford’s playoff matches after the Eagles were all best-of-seven matchups. As a result, the AHL Canucks started the series on home-ice.