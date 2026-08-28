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Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Ty Mueller

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A preview of Canucks forward Ty Mueller's 2026-27 season.

Welcome to The Hockey News Vancouver Canucks site's 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for Vancouver during the 2026–27 season. Today's player is Canucks forward Ty Mueller 

Mueller's 2025-26 Season

Mueller had another strong campaign with the Abbotsford Canucks. The 23-year-old finished tied for second on the team in points with 37, while his 16 goals set a new career high. Mueller was also one of eight skaters who played in at least 60 games, as Abbotsford, like Vancouver, dealt with plenty of injuries. 

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For the second straight year, Mueller was called up near the end of the season. He played in six games and scored his first NHL goal. Mueller's development has been a positive for the organization over the past few seasons as he continues to step up in the AHL

Mueller's 2026-27 Letter Grade

The Hockey News' Canucks site gave Mueller a B- grade for his 2025–26 season. He adapted to a bigger role in the AHL, which led to his career-high in goals. Mueller also became more consistent as the year went on, which led to an extended call-up this past year.

Mueller's 2026-27 Predictions

With a logjam of forwards on the NHL roster, Mueller will most likely start the campaign in the AHL. That being said, he will be high on the call-up list if injuries occur. If Mueller can keep impressing, he should get another extended look in the NHL at some point this year. 

As for the AHL, Mueller will once again play a significant role for the Canucks. Not only will he be part of the top six, but he should also get plenty of special teams time. Mueller may also be part of the leadership group, as he now has 125 games of regular-season experience in the AHL. 

Bold Prediction: Mueller records over 20 goals in the AHL for the first time in his career. 

Apr 7, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Ty Mueller (39) skates in warm up prior to a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesApr 7, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Ty Mueller (39) skates in warm up prior to a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Canucks 2026–27 Player Previews:

Aatu Räty

Kirill Kudryavtsev

Arshdeep Bains

Ilya Safonov

Braeden Cootes

Linus Karlsson

Nikita Tolopilo

Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Filip Chytil

Thatcher Demko

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Elias Pettersson (D)

Marco Rossi

Max Sasson

Jamie Oleksiak

Drew O'Connor

Luke Schenn

Paul Cotter

Brendan Gallagher

Liam Öhgren

Tom Willander

Jake DeBrusk

Zeev Buium

Brock Boeser

Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

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