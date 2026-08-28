Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Ty Mueller

A preview of Canucks forward Ty Mueller's 2026-27 season.
Welcome to The Hockey News Vancouver Canucks site's 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for Vancouver during the 2026–27 season. Today's player is Canucks forward Ty Mueller
Mueller's 2025-26 Season
Mueller had another strong campaign with the Abbotsford Canucks. The 23-year-old finished tied for second on the team in points with 37, while his 16 goals set a new career high. Mueller was also one of eight skaters who played in at least 60 games, as Abbotsford, like Vancouver, dealt with plenty of injuries.
For the second straight year, Mueller was called up near the end of the season. He played in six games and scored his first NHL goal. Mueller's development has been a positive for the organization over the past few seasons as he continues to step up in the AHL.
Mueller's 2026-27 Letter Grade
The Hockey News' Canucks site gave Mueller a B- grade for his 2025–26 season. He adapted to a bigger role in the AHL, which led to his career-high in goals. Mueller also became more consistent as the year went on, which led to an extended call-up this past year.
Mueller's 2026-27 Predictions
With a logjam of forwards on the NHL roster, Mueller will most likely start the campaign in the AHL. That being said, he will be high on the call-up list if injuries occur. If Mueller can keep impressing, he should get another extended look in the NHL at some point this year.
As for the AHL, Mueller will once again play a significant role for the Canucks. Not only will he be part of the top six, but he should also get plenty of special teams time. Mueller may also be part of the leadership group, as he now has 125 games of regular-season experience in the AHL.
Bold Prediction: Mueller records over 20 goals in the AHL for the first time in his career.
Canucks 2026–27 Player Previews:
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