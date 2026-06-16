Report: Veteran Canucks Defenceman’s Agent Shuts Down Trade Rumours

Canucks defenceman Marcus Pettersson was reported to have been interested in a trade, though this rumour has since been shut down.
The defenceman, who has a no-move clause in the six-year, $5.5M AAV contract he signed with Vancouver last February, had his name pop up in trade rumours within the past day or so. San Jose Sharks reporter Sheng Peng spoke on the veteran’s desire to move during this week’s episode of his podcast, San Jose Hockey Now.
“Pettersson is motivated to move, I think. That’s what I understand. That’s what I think. I don’t know that for sure.”
Earlier today, this thought was denied by CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal, who obtained information via Pettersson’s agent, Peter Wallen. In Dhaliwal’s report, Wallen noted that Pettersson is “thrilled to see what the new management crew will bring and lead them to.”
Pettersson will be entering his 10th NHL season in 2026–27. Despite only just turning 30 in May, the defenceman has already been considered one of Vancouver’s veterans — the only players older than him with contracts through next season are Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen.
Towards the end of the 2025–26 season, Pettersson spoke to The Hockey News about what he’s looking forward to about being a Canuck despite the rebuilding position the organization is in.
“We’re rebuilding. Everybody expects and thinks, it’ll be tough, but it doesn’t have to be. We can still win games. We’ve got great players. We’ve gone on runs — the December New York trip was a really good one for us — where we can actually see, ‘okay, we can string a few together and get off to a good start.’ Anything can happen.”
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