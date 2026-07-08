Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Brock Boeser

Grading Canucks forward Brock Boeser's 2025-26 season.
Welcome to the 2025–26 installment of The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks’ Player Report Card Series. Throughout the off-season, THN will conduct a deep-dive into how each member of the Canucks performed throughout the 2025–26 season. Today’s article will focus on forward Brock Boeser.
Boeser’s 2025–26 Season Review
Heading into the 2025 off-season, it seemed like Boeser’s time as a Canuck had reached its end. Lo and behold, the forward signed a seven-year extension with Vancouver that is projected to keep him with the Canucks through the 2031–32 season.
However, as has seemed to be the case with many of the Canucks’ remaining veterans, whether this actually ends up being the case or not could be up in the air.
As of writing, Boeser is one of only five players on the Canucks’ current roster who were originally drafted by Vancouver. That number shrinks to three when reduced to players who were drafted before 2020. Of the three — Boeser, Elias Pettersson, and Thatcher Demko — Boeser has spent the most seasons playing for Vancouver with 10.
Through those 10 seasons, Boeser’s points-per-game average tends to stick around 0.75 in a single season, with his highest average being 0.9 in 2023–24 and the lowest being 0.55 in 2016–17 (though he did only play in nine games that year). The 2025–26 season produced his second-lowest per season average with a total of 0.64 points per game.
As was the case with most of the Canucks roster, this year wasn’t a great one. Boeser struggled especially towards the first part of the season, notably going without a goal for 21 straight games from the end of November to mid January. There’s also, of course, the matter of his league-worst +/–, as he was –48 on the year.
That said, once the Olympic break passed, things seemed to pick up for the forward. No player on the Canucks registered more points from then to the end of the season than Boeser, who had 10 goals and 13 assists in the final 25 games of the year. During this stretch, Boeser also claimed sole-possession of eighth all-time in points by a Canuck. He is also one point away from entering the franchise’s top-10 in power play points and one power play goal away from cracking the team’s top-five.
Looking strictly at the season-by-season stats, this year wasn’t very far-off from Boeser’s usual goal production. His 22 goals this year falls pretty close to the typical 23–25 that he has averaged per season in the past. The outlier here, of course, is his consistency throughout the season. Had it not been for his hot stretch towards the end of the year, Boeser’s goals-per-game average would have dropped to 0.24.
This season was not without off-ice struggles for Boeser either. As well as the Canucks’ shift into rebuild mode, the forward also sustained a concussion mid-season and dealt with personal matters in the fall.
Boeser’s 2025–26 Letter Grade
There’s no denying that this season was a tough one for virtually every player on the Canucks. Questions still surround the matter of which players could remain with Vancouver once the start of the 2026–27 season rolls around.
While he may not have been as consistent offensively this season, Boeser was still able to kick things up towards the end of the year alongside a healthy Marco Rossi. The forward also stepped up from a leadership perspective, serving as one of a few prevailing voices in Vancouver’s locker room after the departures of long-time Canucks Quinn Hughes, Tyler Myers, and Conor Garland. Overall, Boeser’s letter grade on the season is a B–.
Canucks 2025–26 Letter Grades
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