Canucks Prospect Connor Davis Is Bringing Attention To Detail To His Rookie NCAA Season

“Not getting drafted that first year, it obviously sucks. Took me a while to kind of get over it, but then I kind of looked at myself and was like, ‘hey, you’ve also got next year,’ so just kind of kept that in the back of my head and just worked harder than ever, and I feel like having that in the back of my mind helped me a lot this year, and I feel like I had a pretty good year [...] I’m super grateful for the opportunity I have now.”