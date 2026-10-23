Canucks: Quinn Hughes Returns To Rogers Arena; The Boos And Cheers Are Only Half The Story

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2026 11:00 PMPublished Oct 23, 2026 11:00 PM
Quinn Hughes' return to Vancouver is about more than the defenceman himself. It shows how the Canucks have changed since his departure.
Former Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes will skate onto Rogers Arena ice Sunday wearing a Minnesota Wild sweater. The reaction when his name is announced may be the night's defining moment.
Some fans will cheer. Others will boo. Some might do both. Each reaction is understandable. But the homecoming is about more than Hughes. It shows how Vancouver has changed since his departure.
More Than a Homecoming
The Ottawa Senators offered a reminder Wednesday of how emotional these occasions can become. Former Senators captain Brady Tkachuk returned with the Florida Panthers after requesting a trade. Fans booed, including during his tribute video.
Vancouver may respond differently.
Fans who cheer for Hughes will have plenty of reasons. His rushes up ice could get Rogers Arena buzzing before he even reached the offensive zone. There was the Norris Trophy in 2024, of course, and the playoff run that spring. Then there are the numbers: 432 points in 459 games, with Vancouver's records for points and assists by a defenceman.
Those planning to boo remember a captain who no longer saw his future in Vancouver. For some, the issue is not that Hughes wanted to leave. It is how his final weeks looked.
Sportsnet highlighted a sequence against the Colorado Avalanche near the end of a 95-second shift that some interpreted as a lack of urgency on the backcheck. Other moments raised questions about his body language. None proves he deliberately quit.
Hughes was playing heavy minutes as the team struggled. Locker-room tension, constant media attention, and uncertainty about Vancouver's ability to build a contender during his prime may have added to the frustration. No one knows exactly what was going through his mind. Fans can still expect their captain to compete through difficult stretches.
Bo Horvat's exit unfolded differently. Amid trade uncertainty in January 2023, he assured newly hired coach Rick Tocchet of his commitment and finished his Vancouver tenure with 31 goals in 49 games.
Even Horvat faced criticism over the team's leadership. If he was expected to hold a struggling group together, should Hughes face a similar standard?
A player wanting a better chance to win the Stanley Cup isn't unusual. Gretzky asked out of Los Angeles in 1996 after the Kings struggled to contend. But he already had four Cup rings from his time in Edmonton. Hughes is still chasing his first.
The closer NHL comparison may be a player who left before winning the Cup he was chasing. Pavel Bure's departure from Vancouver wasn't exactly smooth. He refused to report to the Canucks in 1998–99 and was eventually traded to Florida. When he appeared at Rogers Arena during an April 2013 game against Edmonton, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. Later that year, the Canucks retired his No. 10.
That doesn't erase how Bure left, but it shows how fans' feelings can change over time.
Hughes never held out, and the situations were different. Still, it raises a fair question. After years of trying to win with one team, is wanting an opportunity elsewhere really a betrayal? Or is it something fans might come to understand with time?
The Faces He Will Not See
The Canucks Hughes faces on Sunday will look much different from the team he captained ten months ago.
Of the 20 Vancouver players who dressed for his final game in December 2025, only 10 appeared against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.
J.T. Miller was traded before Hughes departed. Conor Garland and Tyler Myers have since moved on. Thatcher Demko remains sidelined by injury.
Brock Boeser, Filip Hronek, and Jake DeBrusk remain with Vancouver. So does Elias Pettersson, who missed Hughes' final game because of injury. But much of the group Hughes played alongside is gone.
The Canucks are no longer trying to build a contender around Hughes. They are trying to put together a new core that can eventually compete without him.
Sunday is a reunion with a franchise, not the same team.
The Return Vancouver Must Develop
The changes extend beyond the roster. Manny Malhotra now coaches Vancouver, while Daniel and Henrik Sedin oversee hockey operations alongside General Manager Ryan Johnson.
When then-president Jim Rutherford learned Hughes was highly unlikely to re-sign, the Canucks acted with time remaining on his contract. The return was Marco Rossi, Liam Öhgren, Zeev Buium, and a first-round pick used to select Adam Novotný.
Rossi has already recorded a 60-point season in the NHL, and Vancouver will be hoping there's another level to his game. Öhgren brings speed, forechecking, and top-six upside.
After scoring 34 goals for Peterborough last season, Novotný has started this year with 18 points in 11 games. That includes a five-point night against Barrie. Buium, meanwhile, is just 20 years old and has signed an eight-year, $75.04-million extension that begins in 2027–28.
The trade helped kick-start Vancouver's rebuild. It did not complete it.
Some could be here for the long haul in Vancouver, while others might be involved in trades to address different needs. The Sedins and Johnson now have to develop that talent, continue adding pieces and give the rebuild time.
But Vancouver cannot waste the opportunity Hughes' departure created.
Vancouver enters Sunday winless in nine straight games (0-8-1). In 2024, the Canucks were one win from the Western Conference Final. Now they are trying to win one game, period. Injuries, roster turnover, and the growing pains of a rebuild have made even that difficult.
A tenth straight game without a victory would further test a fan base already being asked for patience. But ending the streak against Hughes would give fans a much-needed victory over the player who led that playoff run. Developing the assets acquired for him could give them something to celebrate for years.
What the Crowd Cannot Decide
Minnesota faces a familiar uncertainty. Hughes has not signed an extension and could become an unrestricted free agent in July 2027. Wild General Manager Bill Guerin is confident a deal will happen, but Hughes has said he is in no rush.
Vancouver once lived with similar questions. Whether the Wild can secure Hughes is now their concern. Vancouver's challenge is to make the most of what it received.
Perhaps Hughes deserved better from the organization. Perhaps fans deserved more from their captain at the end. Both can be true.
Cheering does not excuse every decision. And no amount of booing will change what Hughes accomplished in Vancouver.
Once the cheers and boos are over, Vancouver will still have a bigger question to answer. Can the Canucks turn the Hughes trade into a team that wins?
Sunday will reveal how Vancouver feels about Hughes. The next several seasons will reveal whether the franchise learned from losing him.
Oct 13, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Fans cheer for Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) as he goes onto the the bench for warm up prior to a game against the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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