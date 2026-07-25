Former Canucks Defenceman Pettersson Speaks On Trade To New York

“It all happened very quickly, to be honest with you. But when I got the opportunity to come here, and with the history with some of the coaching staff that I have there, it was a great opportunity. I’m super excited.”
The Vancouver Canucks made a free-agency day splash when they traded defenceman Marcus Pettersson to the New York Rangers only a little more than a year after first acquiring him.
A six-year contract extension worth $5.5M per year followed the initial trade for Pettersson, keeping the defenceman in Vancouver for what seemed like the foreseeable future. Pettersson had a full no-move clause for the first three years of the deal — one that he ultimately waived in order to go to New York.
The decision to waive, the defenceman explained to reporters in New York, was one that came about as a result of his familiarity with some of the team’s staff as well as the reputation of the franchise itself.
“Obviously, the Rangers being an Original Six, growing up idolizing that team and stuff like that,” he said. “It all happened very quickly, to be honest with you. But when I got the opportunity to come here, and with the history with some of the coaching staff that I have there, it was a great opportunity. I’m super excited.”
One specific member of the Rangers that Pettersson is familiar with is none-other than head coach Mike Sullivan, who he played under for seven seasons as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The defenceman explained why he’s happy to be playing under the long-time NHL head coach, citing the way he approaches the game.
“First off, as a person, I feel like me and Sully had a great relationship. He’s a straightforward kind of guy. You’re never really wondering what you should do or where you’re at or stuff like that... I love that about him. And system-wise, I feel like it tends to play into my playing style. I want to play a fast-paced style, like he wants to play, and pressure on puck. I feel like his system is so good, where you don’t have to overthink things out there. You’re playing off your instincts, and your instincts are what brought you to where you are.”
Another familiar name for Pettersson, though the two never played together, is Rangers captain J.T. Miller. Miller was traded back to New York on the same day that Pettersson was acquired by Vancouver — on January 31, 2025.
“Some of my teammates in Vancouver talked about J.T. and how great of a person is, and they reached out and said, ‘You’re gonna love him and his family and stuff like that, and the competitiveness that [he] brings’.”
Now a member of the Rangers, Pettersson will close the chapter of his career that took place in Vancouver. While he did acknowledge that there were a lot of things to be learned from his time with the Canucks, as a whole, the defenceman is “grateful” for the experience.
“I have nothing but great things to say about Vancouver. My time there, even though it was short, I feel like I learned a lot, and I do feel like I want to bounce back from kind of a negative feeling from that. I’m super excited to join the Rangers, but I’m grateful for the Canucks, as well.”
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