Former Canucks Defenceman Pettersson Speaks On Trade To New York

“First off, as a person, I feel like me and Sully had a great relationship. He’s a straightforward kind of guy. You’re never really wondering what you should do or where you’re at or stuff like that... I love that about him. And system-wise, I feel like it tends to play into my playing style. I want to play a fast-paced style, like he wants to play, and pressure on puck. I feel like his system is so good, where you don’t have to overthink things out there. You’re playing off your instincts, and your instincts are what brought you to where you are.”