Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Liam Öhgren

With Öhgren still trying to establish himself in the NHL, there was speculation he could continue his development with the Abbotsford Canucks alongside former U-18 and U-20 World Junior Championship teammate Jonathan Lekkerimäki. Instead, he played his way into staying. On December 16, Öhgren beat New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick with a 91.90-mph wrist shot — his hardest of the season. That may not win any hardest-shot competitions, but beating a veteran goaltender with that kind of release still says something about his offensive toolkit.