Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Liam Öhgren

Grading Canucks forward Liam Öhgren’s 2025–26 season.
Welcome to the 2025–26 installment of The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks’ Player Report Card Series. Throughout the off-season, THN will conduct a deep dive into how each member of the Canucks performed throughout the 2025–26 season. Today’s article will focus on forward Liam Öhgren.
Öhgren’s 2025–26 Season Review
The best way to describe Liam Öhgren’s 2025–26 season is a tale of two teams.
The 22-year-old started the campaign with the Minnesota Wild, failing to record a point through 18 games. His trajectory changed on December 12, when he was shipped to Vancouver alongside Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, and a 2026 first-round pick in the blockbuster trade that sent Quinn Hughes to Minnesota. While not viewed as one of the primary pieces in the return, Öhgren quickly emerged as an intriguing addition.
With Öhgren still trying to establish himself in the NHL, there was speculation he could continue his development with the Abbotsford Canucks alongside former U-18 and U-20 World Junior Championship teammate Jonathan Lekkerimäki. Instead, he played his way into staying. On December 16, Öhgren beat New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick with a 91.90-mph wrist shot — his hardest of the season. That may not win any hardest-shot competitions, but beating a veteran goaltender with that kind of release still says something about his offensive toolkit.
Öhgren quickly earned the coaching staff's trust in high-pressure situations, scoring the only goal of a seven-round shootout against the Boston Bruins before delivering another winner nine days later against the Seattle Kraken. Suddenly, Öhgren was being trusted with games on his stick.
On March 4, then-Canucks head coach Adam Foote united Öhgren with Brock Boeser and former Wild teammate Rossi to form the "BRO" line. Öhgren's forechecking and puck retrievals complemented Rossi's playmaking and Boeser's finishing, making the trio one of Vancouver's most intriguing combinations down the stretch.
Öhgren also became part of Vancouver's growing young core alongside players such as Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson. His work ethic drew praise from Foote, who called him a "sponge of information" while highlighting the heaviness, strength, and bravery he brought to the lineup. Even away from the "BRO" line, Öhgren continued to earn opportunities down the stretch, further reflecting his coachability and growing confidence.
Where Öhgren struggled was with consistency. Eight goals and 18 points in 51 games remains modest production for a potential long-term top-six forward. He also finished minus-16, although that needs to be viewed within the context of a rebuilding team that struggled defensively after trading its captain.
Still, context matters.
Öhgren went from being unable to find the scoresheet in Minnesota to sticking in the NHL, delivering in crucial moments and finding a home on the "BRO" line. With Rossi, Buium, and prospect Adam Novotný — selected with the first-round pick acquired in the Hughes trade — also in the fold, Vancouver does not need Öhgren to become the deal's centerpiece. If his late-season progress becomes his new baseline, Öhgren could become another valuable piece of Vancouver's future.
Öhgren’s 2025–26 Letter Grade
Öhgren’s final season totals do not jump off the page. Eight goals and 18 points in 69 games, along with a minus-16 rating, would normally make it difficult to hand out a particularly high grade.
But that does not tell the entire story.
Öhgren went from a zero-point stretch in Minnesota to producing 18 points in 51 games with Vancouver. He earned opportunities higher in the lineup, flashed the offensive tools that made him a first-round pick, and found a role on the "BRO" line while establishing himself within Vancouver's emerging young core.
There is still plenty left to prove, and the next step is turning those flashes into consistent production over an entire season. For his mid-season turnaround, his role on the "BRO" line, and his impact during the final weeks of the campaign, Öhgren receives a B grade for the 2025–26 season — and not just because B stands for "BRO."
Canucks 2025–26 Letter Grades
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