How The Canucks’ 2025 NHL Draft Class Performed One Year After Selection: Part 1

Cootes’ time in Seattle came to an end when he was moved to the Prince Albert Raiders in a 12-piece trade. With Prince Albert, Cootes registered a total of 14 goals and 26 assists in 28 games, helping his team along to the WHL post-season. Despite a strong effort, during which Cootes came second on his team in points with 23 in 20 games, Prince Albert ultimately fell to the Everett Silvertips in the WHL Final and did not qualify for the Memorial Cup.