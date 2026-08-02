Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Filip Hronek

A preview of Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek's 2026-27 season.
Welcome to The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks site’s 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for the Canucks during the 2026–27 season. Today’s player is Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek.
Hronek's 2025–26 Season
The 2025-26 campaign was one of Hronek's best seasons in the NHL. The 28-year-old set a new career high in points with 49, while his 25:00 minutes per game ranked sixth in the NHL. Hronek also emerged as a leader in the dressing room, which has led to plenty of discussion on whether or not he should be Vancouver's next captain.
Hronek's 2025–26 Letter Grade
With all factors considered regarding his 2025–26 season, The Hockey News' Canucks site gave Hronek an A for his efforts last year. As mentioned, he stepped up on the ice and provided plenty of leadership in the locker room to the younger players. This year, Hronek was also named the Canucks' "Most Valuable Player" while also taking home the "Best Defenceman" year-end award.
Hronek's 2026–27 Predictions
Just like in 2025-26, Hronek is projected to be one of the top players in the league when it comes to ice time. Not only will he play a significant role at five-on-five, but also on special teams. Hronek is also expected to be part of the leadership group once again, and as mentioned, might have a "C" on his jersey next year.
Based on Vancouver's current roster, the most likely partner for Hronek this season will be Zeev Buium. The two were able to build some chemistry at the end of last year and are projected to be the Canucks' top pair throughout the campaign. Hronek's ability to mentor Buium will be a talking point all season as the two will most likely draw the heavy matchup on a nightly basis.
Finally, Hronek has the opportunity to move into the top 13 for scoring among Vancouver defencemen. He currently ranks 21st with 131 points, but needs just 33 to move past Doug Halward and into 13th overall. Hronek will also move up on the franchise's all-time assist by a defenceman list and needs 50 this season to surpass Sami Salo, who currently sits in 10th place.
Bold prediction: Hronek surpasses the 10 goal mark for the first time in his career.
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