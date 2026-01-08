Bode Stewart Returns to Saginaw: Spirit Add Veteran Workhorse In Trade With Barrie Colts

It’s a coming-home party for the ex-Mississauga Senator. Bode Stewart returns to where his OHL career began, as the Saginaw Spirit acquires him from the Barrie Colts.

Thursday morning, the Spirit organization announced that they have acquired the ‘06 forward in exchange for a fifth-round pick (Kingston) in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

Stewart, 19, was a 24th overall draft pick of the Saginaw Spirit in 2022 after he had won the OHL Cup alongside OHL stars Michael Misa, Malcolm Spence, and Riley Patterson. He played a depth role in his rookie year, recording two goals and two assists in 41 games, but was shipped out for assets the following summer.

On June 6, 2023, GM Dave Drinkill traded Stewart to the Barrie Colts in exchange for a second and third-round pick. Drinkill wanted to secure valuable assets in the form of draft picks so he would have the chips to go all-in for his team’s 2024 Memorial Cup run.

Stewart became a versatile, workhorse, bottom-six forward for the Colts, recording 19 goals and 42 assists for 61 points in 122 games over the last two seasons.

Saginaw has traded away overage forwards Sebastien Gervais and Nic Sima, depleting not only their offensive depth but strong forechecking and defensive presence up front. Stewart's return will help minimize their absence, and as an ‘06, can return next season for his overage year.

“We’re excited to have Bode back with us. It’s great to be able to get a player we’re already familiar with and one who knows our system from his younger days. We believe his experience in our league will be very valuable in our locker room and on the ice. It will be exciting to see him back in a Spirit uniform in kind of a full circle moment,” said Drinkill.

This deal is puzzling from a Barrie Colts perspective. They pose as a team that wants to make another run for an OHL championship despite the fierce competition in the East with Ottawa and Brantford. Why would they want to trade away a speedy, workhorse bottom-six forward?

Barrie doesn’t have many assets to work with to make another move. Per the OHL draft pick database run by @GeneralsUpdates on X, they have only one second-round pick for the next four years and two thirds, both in the year 2029. Any other big move the Colts come up with would have to be creative.

Latest OHL News:

Oshawa Generals Secure Overage Forward Matthew Wang In Deadline Deal With Flint

Generals fortify offense, acquiring Wang in a deadline deal. He aims to boost Oshawa's struggling scoring as he finishes his OHL career.

Ottawa 67’s Land Veteran Forward Nic Sima But Face An Overage Roster Crunch

The 67's add Memorial Cup champion Nic Sima, but now face a tough overage roster decision to make before the deadline.

A Record Interrupted: Why Sebastien Gervais’ Move To North Bay Is A Trade Deadline Surprise

A player nearing a franchise record, Sebastien Gervais, has been dealt by the Saginaw Spirit to North Bay along with defenseman Hayden Barch.